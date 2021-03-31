North Macedonia Stuns Germany in World Cup Qualifier

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
How Joshua Kimmich became Bayern Munich's 'Mentality Monster'
How Joshua Kimmich became Bayern Munich's 'Mentality Monster'

North Macedonia Hands Germany First World Cup Qualifying Loss in Nearly 20 Years

Author:
Updated:
Original:

North Macedonia earned the biggest win in the nation's short history with a 2-1 away win against Germany, handing the 2014 world champions their first World Cup qualifying loss since September 2001 and only their third ever in their storied history (vs. England, 2001; vs. Portugal, 1985).

Germany entered the match on a 35-match unbeaten streak (31-0-4) in World Cup qualifying, but 65th-ranked North Macedonia put a scare into four-time World Cup winners at the end of the first half when former Inter Milan star Goran Pandev, the nation's all-time leading scorer and 37-year-old veteran, put the underdogs ahead. 

It seemed like only a matter of time before Germany would awaken, and when Ilkay Gundogan converted a penalty in the 63rd minute, the North Macedonian dream appeared to be over. But Jogi Low's side failed to put away the visitors; Timo Werner's wide-open miss on a tap-in in the 80th minute summarized the night for the Germans and kept North Macedonia's hopes alive.

It was rewarded for its persistence in the 85th minute when Eljif Elmas got a hold of a cross and finished past Marc-Andre ter Stegen from point-blank range. North Macedonia held on for the win, sparking selfies and national chants from the players on the field. 

The landmark win comes on the heels of North Macedonia qualifying for this summer's European Championship, its first major tournament since being recognized by FIFA in 1994. 

YOU MAY LIKE

naomi osaka
Tennis

Naomi Osaka Falls to Maria Sakkari, Ending 23-Match Win Streak

Sakkari defeated Osaka 6-0, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open on Wednesday, handing the four-time Grand Slam champion her first loss since February 2020.

Anthony Rizzo swings at the plate for the Cubs.
Play
MLB

Cubs GM 'Very Confident' Team Will Re-Sign Anthony Rizzo

It was reported Monday that Rizzo instructed his agents to end negotiations with Cubs for time being.

North Macedonia against Germany.
Play
Soccer

North Macedonia Stuns Germany in World Cup Qualifier

North Macedonia defeated Germany 2-1 in World Cup qualifying on Wednesday in the biggest win in the nation's young history.

Los Angeles Dodgers Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger
Play
Fantasy

Sports Illustrated's 2021 Fantasy Baseball Hub

Everything fantasy baseball managers need to get ready for the start of the 2021 MLB season, all in one place.

Houston's Quentin Grimes high fives Marcus Sasser
Play
College Basketball

How Houston Can Reach the Men's Title Game

The Cougars won't be favored against Baylor, but can their gritty style of play push them past the Bears?

Blake Treinen celebrates after a strikeout.
Play
Extra Mustard

Blake Treinen Throws a Scorching 100-MPH Sinker

Treinen also showed off his slider in the Dodgers 6–4 win over the Angels.

Tiger Woods's crashed car in California.
Play
Golf

Detectives Close Tiger Woods Case, Won't Reveal Cause

The Los Angeles County sheriff said that he won't release the cause of Tiger Woods' car accident due to privacy concerns.

Sep 22, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; MLB home plate umpire umpire Angel Hernandez (5) signals during the fifth inning of a game between the Washington Nationals and the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park.
Play
MLB

Angel Hernández Loses Race Discrimination Lawsuit Against MLB

Hernandez alleged he was discriminated against by MLB because he had not been assigned to the World Series since 2005 and had been passed over for crew chief.