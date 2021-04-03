SI.com
SOCCER
Where Are They Now? Ronaldo
Pulisic Scores First Premier League Goal Since December in Loss to West Brom

Christian Pulisic scored his first Premier League goal of 2021 in Chelsea's shocking 5–2 loss to 19th-place West Bromwich Albion.

After he was fouled just outside of the penalty area, Pulisic opened the scoring by pouncing on the rebound of Marcos Alonso's free-kick. In the 27th minute, Pulisic reacted first to the ricochet off the post, fighting off his defender before finishing emphatically for the 1–0 lead. 

After a disappointing start to the year, it's the American star's second goal in as many games after he scored in the U.S. men's national team's 2–1 win over Northern Ireland on Sunday and his first league goal for Chelsea since Dec. 5. However, Pulisic was taken off before the start of the first half in a substitution that spurred some tactical confusion for the home side.

Chelsea's fortunes changed drastically within a few minutes of the goal, after Thiago Silva was sent off in the 29th minute with his second yellow card of the afternoon.

By halftime, West Brom had already established a lead that it wouldn't relinquish thanks to two goals from midfielder Matheus Pereira. Callum Robinson and Mbaye Diagne added two more within five minutes after the hour mark to help give the Baggies their first win at Stamford Bridge since 1978.

The loss was also Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel's first in 15 matches since arriving at the club in January. With a West Ham or Tottenham win this weekend, Chelsea would drop out of the top four ahead of a busy week where the Blues will face reigning Portuguese champions Porto in the Champions League quarterfinals Wednesday.

