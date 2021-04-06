How to Watch Man City vs. Borussia Dortmund

SI.com
SOCCER
Where Are They Now? Ronaldo
Man City vs. Borussia Dortmund Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online, TV, Time

Manchester City's fourth straight appearance in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals raises the question again: Is this the year that Pep Guardiola finally leads the Premier League giants to the semifinals and beyond? 

It remains the elephant in the room for Guardiola, who is on his way to his third Premier League title in five seasons. After seven straight UCL semifinal appearances to start his managerial career, Guardiola has lost in the quarterfinals in each of the last three seasons, including last season's shocking defeat to Lyon.  

Without a doubt, this year is City's best chance yet against a Borussia Dortmund side in poor form, with their first leg taking place at the Etihad on Tuesday. The German side may very well be making its last set of Champions League appearances with star forward Erling Haaland, who is the darling of the upcoming summer's transfer market, after dropping seven points back of fourth in the Bundesliga in a 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt this weekend. 

How to Watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Galavisión

Livestream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access).

While Haaland leads this season's Champions League with 10 goals, Manchester City has not conceded a UEFA Champions League goal since its opening group-stage match, a streak of 706 minutes. 

Manchester City will also have Sergio Aguero back in Champions League action in what will be his last hurrah for the four-time Premier League winners after the club announced his departure at the end of the season. 

