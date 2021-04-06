NWSL Club Sky Blue FC Rebrands as NJ/NY Gotham FC

National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) club Sky Blue FC officially announced that it has rebranded as NJ/NY Gotham FC.

With a new crest featuring the Statue of Liberty's crown, officials at NJ/NY Gotham FC said in a statement that it is seeking to extend its reach further into the New York market while recognizing its New Jersey roots. The club, which moved its home matches to Red Bull Arena last season, is the nation’s longest-standing women’s professional soccer club.

“Today marks a new chapter for women’s soccer in the region,” club chair Tammy Murphy said. “We’re making this important change due to our rapid growth and evolution. Our new name reflects our expanding regional reach and captures the relentless determination, unlimited energy, and incredible diversity of the communities we represent.”

The rebrand keeps the sky blue and black color scheme from its previous redesign after the club consulted with its fanbase via focus groups and surveys. The crest was created by designer Matthew Wolff, who also designed the crests for MLS sides New York City FC and LAFC.

“The club has a tremendous history and close relationship with its fans, so it was important we listened and remained completely open-minded throughout the process," general manager Alyse LaHue said. "What emerged is a new brand that is overwhelmingly fan-driven, respectful of the club’s past and representative of a promising future.”

The NWSL season kicks off on Friday with the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup, a 21-game tournament that ends with the championship on May 8. NJ/NY Gotham FC's first game will come on April 14 against the Orlando Pride.