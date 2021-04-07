Megan Rapinoe Slams Draymond Green's Equality Comments

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Megan Rapinoe Seized Her Moment Under the Brightest Spotlight to Become SI Sportsperson of the Year
Megan Rapinoe Seized Her Moment Under the Brightest Spotlight to Become SI Sportsperson of the Year

Megan Rapinoe Calls Out Draymond Green for His Equality Comments

Author:
Publish date:

Megan Rapinoe called out Warriors star Draymond Green for showing his 'whole ass' with his comments on inequalities in women's sports. 

When the NBA star sent tweets that seemed to blame female athletes for the inequalities that are still prevalent in women’s sports, the U.S. women's soccer legend quickly pointed out his ignorance and doubled down during an appearance at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s media summit for the Tokyo Olympics. 

"Obviously you kinda showed your whole ass, not even understanding what we all talk about all the time, whether it's WNBA players or us here on the national team," Rapinoe said. “And you tagged the wrong people! You don’t think we have asked for more funding? What are we screaming about nonstop?”

As the disparities between the men's and women's NCAA basketball tournaments came to light, Green took to social media to share his thoughts on the matter. He largely missed the mark when he raised points that women have been discussing for years, like how executives explain the pay gap is directly tied to revenue.

He even said that how their stories are shared is one of the reasons why Green said he turned down doing Public Service Announcements during Women's History Month.

"It’s hypocritical. Because these same companies that are telling women empowerment are not putting their money where their mouth is," Green said. "Call on this companies to support y’all. To infuse capitol into the business.

"Stop allowing them to yell women empowerment for the look. No company grows without funding. Y’all business can grow with the proper funding and story telling. Make these huge companies commit money to y’all cause. That’s empowering! Or don’t yell women empowerment."

Green gave “pointers” on how to raise awareness for and increase investment in women's sports. He mentioned how the NBA became global due to how players' stories were shared and how people were building up the game. The NBA star went as far as to say players should be focusing on this versus equal pay. 

Rapinoe, who is an open and vocal support of equal pay, quickly shut him down. In a thread of her own on March 27, she said that Green should tell these companies asking him to do the PSAs what they've been telling the companies for years about women's empowerment and equality.

"And you know who largely are the gatekeepers to that money, investment, resources, capital, time and sponsorship dollars are?" Rapinoe said. "Men. Do you know who men listen to? Other men...Just like with fights around all other social issues, change cannot be made if the only people who care about the change enough are the ones who are suffering the most from it."

Green also tagged WNBA stars Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Candace Parker, Sky Diggins, Brittney Griner and Nneka Ogwumike, the president of the WNBA’s players association, in this tweets.

“When we talk about equality in women's sports, we always talk – first – about investment. And funding and resources and marketing and branding and investing in, not just the players, but the support staff and coaching. And media, TV media, print media – all of it,” Rapinoe said. “Those are the things we talk about first, and I think anybody who watches us or follows us or has skin in the game (knows that). … We understand that if all of those things are done, then yes, we will most likely be requiring a much higher salary than we're at.”

YOU MAY LIKE

Kylian-Mbappe-PSG-Bayern-Munich
Play
Soccer

PSG and Bayern Munich Put on a Show

The two UCL finalists from a season ago dazzled in the first leg of the quarterfinals, but will their vulnerabilities prevent either from returning to the title match?

Sean Miller yells during a timeout in the second half against Washington State at McKale Center.
College Basketball

Source: Arizona, Sean Miller Part Ways After 12 Seasons

Sean Miller will leave Arizona after back-to-back seasons without an NCAA tournament appearance.

Feb 18, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; United States forward Megan Rapinoe (15) and Canada defender Jayde Riviere (20) battle for the ball during the first half of a She Believes Cup soccer match at Exploria Stadium.
Play
Soccer

Megan Rapinoe Slams Draymond Green's Equality Comments

Megan Rapinoe called out Draymond Green for showing 'his whole ass' with his comments on inequalities in women's sports.

Inter-Milan-Lukaku-Goal
Play
Soccer

Inter Milan Wins 10th Straight in Serie A to Inch Closer to Title

Juventus also won to keep pace, but its reign in Italy appears to be coming to an end.

Demetrious Johnson in the ring after a fight for UFC
Play
MMA

Demetrious Johnson Ready to Win Gold in ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson has his first match since 2019 on Wednesday, facing Adriano Moraes for the ONE Championship flyweight title.

WWE's Io Shirai hits Raquel Gonzalez with a drop kick on NXT
Play
Wrestling

Io Shirai Seeks to Emulate Mysterio in Physical Mismatch

Io Shirai says her match against Raquel González at “NXT TakeOver” will be inspired by how Rey Mysterio faced opponents much larger than him.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray with his arms raised
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Who Will Seize the Western Conference Crown?

The battle for supremacy in the West is one of the most important story lines to watch in the NBA's stretch run.

USATSI_15636668
Play
Gambling

Betting the 2021 NFL Draft: Early Odds Breakdown For Picks 1-3

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo dissects the betting odds for the projected first, second and third overall players in the 2021 NFL Draft.