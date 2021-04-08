How to Watch Arsenal vs. Slavia Prague

Currently 10 points behind a place in the top four in the Premier League, Arsenal's only real chance at qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League lies in the Europa League, where it will face Slavia Prague on Thursday.

The quarterfinal first-leg matchup is only the third meeting between the two sides—the Gunners demolished Slavia in their only meeting at the Emirates in 2007 to the tune of 7-0. But the Czech champions come to North London having already dismantled Leicester City in the round of 32 this season.

Arsenal will be buoyed by the return of midfielders Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Granit Xhaka to training; however, the Gunners will have to endure lengthy injury layoffs from starting defenders David Luiz and Kieran Tierney.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN

Live Stream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access).

One player who won't be present for Slavia Prague is defender Ondrej Kudela, who was provisionally suspended by UEFA as it investigates accusations of racism during the club's round of 16 win against Scottish champions Rangers.

Kudela faces a minimum 10-game ban if found guilty, but the fact that he won't make the trip to the United Kingdom means that Police Scotland won't be able to question the defender in its criminal investigation for the incident with Glen Kamara.

The winner of the two-legged tie will face either Villarreal or Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League semifinals later this month.

