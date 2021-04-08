How to Watch Granada vs. Manchester United

Manchester United will enter the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals as arguably the favorite to win it all after drawing Granada, but the ninth-place Spanish side has already taken down one European standout in Napoli and nearly defeated Barcelona in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals.

After stunning Napoli in the round of 32, Granada set its sights on Norwegian side Molde, using a late away goal from former Tottenham forward Roberto Soldado to advance. Just two years ago, Granada was in the Spanish second division; now the club will host four-time European champion Manchester United in the first-ever meeting between the two sides.

Manchester United could be down a few key attackers with Anthony Martial possibly lost for the rest of the season, while Marcus Rashford is a question mark. After scoring the equalizer in a comeback win over Brighton, Rashford left the match with a knock and is doubtful for the trip.

How to watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: UniMás

Livestream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access).

Manchester United reached the quarterfinals after an entertaining round of 16 matchup with AC Milan. Paul Pogba's goal in the away leg was enough to see the Red Devils through.

But United can't afford to look ahead to the weekend showdown with former manager Jose Mourinho's Spurs, as Granada has lost only one of its six Europa League home games this season. A meeting with either Ajax or Roma awaits the winner of the tie in the semifinals.

