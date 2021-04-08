UEFA to Officials: It's Unacceptable to Ask Players for Autographs

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Cristiano Ronaldo on Verge of Breaking Men's International Scoring Record
Cristiano Ronaldo on Verge of Breaking Men's International Scoring Record

After Haaland Incident, UEFA Tells Officials It's Unacceptable to Ask Players for Autographs

Author:
Publish date:

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has told match officials it is unacceptable and undignified to seek autographs from players, after a referee’s assistant asked Erling Haaland to sign red and yellow cards after Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League game at Manchester City.

UEFA’s chief refereeing officer Roberto Rosetti wrote to refereeing teams after the incident in the tunnel in Manchester on Tuesday night was caught on camera as the players left the field following Dortmund’s 2-1 loss.

“UEFA has strived to get you respected as much as the players and you have helped with that by looking the part: athletic, commanding, respectful and professional,” Rosetti wrote Wednesday in correspondence first reported by British broadcaster Sky Sports and verified by UEFA.

“If you want to be respected as much as the players, why would you ask for their autograph or their shirt? Do they ask you for the same? This is simply unacceptable, this is a matter of dignity and don’t forget about the number of TV cameras at UEFA matches — they catch everything.”

It was later reported in his native Romania that Octavian Sovre, the referee’s assistant at City, wanted the signed cards to raise funds for an autism center.

YOU MAY LIKE

dustin-johnson-masters
Play
Golf

Masters Round 1 Live Blog: Tracking Leaders at Augusta

Stay up to date with the latest first-round scores and highlights at the 2021 Masters.

deshaun-watson-nfl-rumors
Play
NFL

Watson's Lawyer Seeking Plaintiffs to Identify Themselves

Two of the 22 plaintiffs who have filed lawsuits alleging sexual assault against Watson publicly identified themselves earlier this week.

A referee asked Erling Haaland for his autograph
Play
Soccer

UEFA to Officials: It's Unacceptable to Ask Players for Autographs

The memo comes after an assistant referee asked Erling Haaland to sign his red and yellow cards.

wnba-jerseys
Play
WNBA

Ranking the WNBA's New Uniforms

The jerseys for the 25th-anniversary season have arrived—and they look good (well, mostly).

dikembe-mutombo-lead
Play
NBA

Dikembe Mutombo's New Coffee Venture Aims to Make an Impact

Dikembe Mutombo hopes to close the gender gap in the coffee industry with his new business, Mutombo Coffee.

For UCLA head coach Mick Cronin, a deep tournament run means much more than putting the Bruins back atop college hoops.
Play
College Basketball

UCLA's Mick Cronin Signs Two-Year Contract Extension

Cronin's extension is worth a guaranteed $4 million per year through the 2026-27 season.

cubs-waffle-maker
Play
Extra Mustard

The Cubs Are Using a Waffle Maker to Celebrate Home Runs, and It's Glorious

Chicago Cubs have come up with one of the more creative celebrations in sports.

Marcus Rashford off injured.
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Granada vs. Manchester United

Granada and Manchester United meet in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday, April 8.