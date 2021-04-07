Referee Busted Asking Haaland for Autograph After Game

SI.com
Cristiano Ronaldo on Verge of Breaking Men's International Scoring Record
Referee Busted Asking Erling Haaland for Autograph After Champions League Game

In Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: a soccer ref’s fanboy moment, Tom Brady’s “vibrating pliability sphere” and more.
Not a good look

Everyone wants a piece of Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland these days. The 20-year-old Norwegian is blossoming into one of the finest attackers in the world, with 21 Bundesliga goals this season and another 10 in the Champions League (plus one hilarious instance of trash talk). The race between the world’s biggest clubs to sign him this summer has already begun in earnest, but Haaland has already put pen to paper in an unexpected way: After Tuesday’s Champions League match, one of the assistant referees, Octavian Șovre, tracked Haaland down in the tunnel and asked him to autograph his yellow card.

The commentators for BT Sport in the U.K. found the autograph request embarrassing.

“You can be a fan, but you can’t do that in front of the other players, it just doesn’t look right,” former Manchester United and Manchester City midfielder Owen Hargreaves said.

“There’s never a right time for that, it just doesn’t bode well for the officials. It’s a childish thing to see,” Joleon Lescott, another former Premier League player, said.

The optics were especially bad considering the history of this particular officiating crew. This was the same crew assigned to call the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir in which players from both teams walked off the pitch after the fourth official, Sebastian Coltescu, was accused of directing a racist comment at an assistant coach for the Turkish club. Coltescu was later suspended by UEFA.

The officiating wasn’t great in Tuesday’s game either. In the 37th minute, Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham appeared to have been gifted an easy goal after a misplay by City goalkeeper Ederson. But Bellingham was called for a phantom foul.

That would have been a crucial away goal in the first leg of the two-match tie, but instead Dortmund will enter the second leg trailing 2–1 after Phil Foden’s late winner for City.

City boss Pep Guardiola didn’t have a problem with the autograph request.

“They told me, I didn’t see it, maybe he’s a fan,” he told reporters. “Why not? The referees were brilliant, the game was not a problem. Not a penalty, the VAR said that.

“It happens but they did a good job, that’s all. Nothing happened.”

He’d probably be singing a different tune if Dortmund had won the game. 

The best of SI

Akil Baddoo is having a legendary debut in the major leagues. ... While the Lakers keep sinking in the standings, it’s tough to get too worried about them. ... A way-too-early ranking of the top teams in men’s hoops for next season.

Around the sports world

Charles Oakley says he passed up an offer from the Knicks to retire his jersey number. ... Spanish soccer club Valencia issued a scathing statement after an opponent denied racially abusing one of its players. ... The NCAA isn’t ruling out holding more tournament games at single sites in the future. ... Two of the women suing Deshaun Watson for alleged sexual misconduct spoke out at a press conference. ... Nike has suspended its Watson endorsement

Major fireworks in the Raptors-Lakers game

Ángel Hernández makes me rethink my position on robo-umps

Get a load of Tom Brady’s “vibrating pliability sphere”

He really went up to get that one

The José Bautista punch made Rougned Odor’s Rangers retrospective

Yellow on the Red Sox is just weird

NWSL’s Sky Blue FC is rebranding. Check out how the logo combines NY and NJ.

Yes, it’s already on a T-shirt

This should also be on a shirt

Not sports

A group claims to have stolen a Confederate monument and is threatening to turn it into a toilet if its demands are not met. ... Yahoo Answers, one of the strangest corners of the internet, is shutting down.  ... A small-time Hollywood actor was arrested for running a $200 million Ponzi scheme

A Dutch ship’s rudder got stuck and it just started spinning in circles

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

