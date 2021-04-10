Carli Lloyd Becomes Third USWNT Player to 300 Caps

SI.com
Megan Rapinoe Responds to Draymond Green's Tweets on the State of Women's Sports
Carli Lloyd Earns 300th Cap as USWNT Settles for Draw With Sweden

U.S. women's national team midfielder Carli Lloyd became the third American player to play in 300 international matches after starting in a 1–1 friendly draw with Sweden on Saturday.

Only Kristine Lilly (354 caps) and Christie Pearce Rampone (311 caps) have made more international appearances—for either the men's or women's team—than Lloyd, who is in her 17th year after debuting in 2005.

The 38-year-old has played in four World Cups and three Olympic Games and is fourth on the all-time U.S. goalscoring list with 124 career goals. On Saturday, Lloyd started at forward in Stockholm where the USWNT was bailed out by a dubious late penalty call.

In the 87th minute, Kelley O'Hara was taken down at the edge of the penalty box as Sweden was nursing a 1–0 lead—a clean sheet would have broken the USWNT's streak of 66 consecutive matches with a goal.

The foul appeared to occur just outside the area, but without VAR, the referee called for a penalty that second-half substitute Megan Rapinoe easily dispatched for the equalizer to extend the USWNT's unbeaten streak to 38.

Sweden had the USWNT on its heels throughout the match, scoring in the 38th minute thanks to a Lina Hurtig header. Sweden, who handed the U.S. its last World Cup group stage (2011) and Olympics (2016) loss, came to rue its missed chances especially late in the first half after a series of defensive lapses from the Americans. 

On Tuesday the USWNT will take on third-ranked France, who will be severely depleted by a COVID-19 outbreak, in its second international friendly of the week.

