Gorden Says She Was Racially Profiled, NWSL Investigates

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
2021 NWSL new additions
2021 NWSL new additions

NWSL Launches Investigation After Sarah Gorden Says She, Guests Were Racially Profiled

Author:
Publish date:

The NWSL announced it launched an investigation based on anti-discrimination policy on April 10 after Red Stars' Sarah Gorden said she and her boyfriend were racially profiled by a Houston security guard. 

The defender said that after Chicago's game versus the Dash, her boyfriend went down the steps to talk with her. However, she noticed a security guard following, who said her boyfriend, "would be arrested if he came close," Gorden tweeted

Meanwhile, she noticed several white families were talking, unbothered, with their players near the couple. 

"At first I didn’t realize this was a racial issue until I saw white @HoustonDash players surrounding the stadium talking closely to their family and we were the only ones targeted," Gorden tweeted. "I asked the security guard why he was only talking to us. He said he would go to them later. He never approached any of them. These players have multiple photos with their people."

The Dash announced in a statement on Monday that the NWSL's "formal investigation" is "underway." The club initially apologized to Gorden on Saturday, claiming that COVID-19 safety was partially behind the incident. "We apologize to her and the club for anything that may have created an impression on the contrary," the statement read, in part.

Chicago assistant coach Scott Parkinson echoed Gorden's claims on Saturday. He said one of his players approached him after the game and "seemed concerned for Sarah's safety." He then walked towards Gorden.

“It seemed to me that Sarah and her three Black friends were the only ones being addressed in this way and it was extremely upsetting." 

Parkinson said he "gave the staff member a piece of [his] mind" when he saw what was happening, telling him to "leave them alone and to deal with everyone else the same way." 

As they left the field, a Black woman told Parkinson "something along the lines of 'that was messed up by that guy.'

"In that moment, my instincts told me they were being unfairly treated because of the color of their skin." 

Red Stars defender Casey Short released a statement on behalf of her teammates, saying, "It is unacceptable that a player is left in tears due to the actions of a stadium employee."

YOU MAY LIKE

Nelson Agholor with the Raiders.
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Fantasy Breakdowns on the Latest Moves

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano logs the impact of the fantasy noteworthy moves during the 2021 NFL offseason

Jun 27, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Chicago Red Stars Sarah Gorden (11) reacts after a play against the Washington Spirit at Zions Bank Stadium.
Play
Soccer

Gorden Says She Was Racially Profiled, NWSL Investigates

NWSL launched an investigation after Red Stars' Sarah Gorden says she and her boyfriend were racially profiled by a security guard.

Denver Broncos logo
NFL

Broncos Players to Skip Workouts Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Broncos players will not participate in the team's voluntary offseason workouts due to COVID-19 concerns.

Simmons-Gobert
NBA

Simmons Says Gobert is 'Not Guarding Everybody'

Simmons used his career-high 42 points against the Jazz as an example of Gobert's weakness.

Feb 14, 2021; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (23) waves to fans during driver introductions before the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
Play
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Addresses COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy

As North Carolina opens COVID-19 vaccine registration to the public, NASCAR's Bubba Wallace talks about vaccine hesitancy as he and his team get their doses.

PSG ousts Bayern Munich from the Champions League
Play
Soccer

PSG Shows Its Growth in Ousting Bayern Munich

PSG's long quest to become European champion has been clouded by setbacks, but persevering to eliminate Bayern Munich is a sign that this, perhaps, is its year.

USWNT-France-Morgan-Rapinoe
Play
Soccer

USWNT Responds to Hiccup With Emphatic Win vs. France

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan scored early goals as the U.S. reasserted its dominance to close another camp preparing for the Olympics.

Neymar celebrates defeating Bayern.
Play
Soccer

PSG Eliminates Bayern Munich on Away Goals to Reach UCL Semis

Despite a 1-0 loss to Bayern on Tuesday, PSG advanced to the Champions League semifinals on away goals.