How to Watch Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal

Where Are They Now? Ronaldo
Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal Live Stream: Watch Europa League Online, TV Channel, Time

A trip to Prague in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals stands in the way of Arsenal's hopes at a trophy this season. 

The Gunners suffered a massive disappointment in the final moments of the first leg when Slavia Prague defender Tomáš Holeš stole an away goal from the Emirates in the 93rd minute. Arsenal still came away with a draw thanks to Nicolas Pepe's score in the 86th minute, but the late lapse in London means Mikel Arteta's side faces an uphill climb in Prague. 

Slavia Prague is riding high after a 2–0 victory in the Prague derby over fierce rival Sparta. The Czech hosts have lost one once in their last 10 European matches and are on the verge of their first European semifinals since 1996. 

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN

Live Stream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access).

Powered by Alexandre Lacazette's double, Arsenal secured a 3–0 win over Sheffield United. But Arteta will be sweating on the fitness of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (illness) and Martin Odegaard (ankle) for Thursday's second leg. 

Slavia Prague will be without Ondřej Kúdela after the defender was handed a 10-match ban by UEFA for racially abusing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara in the round of 16. 

The winner of the tie will head to the semifinals to face the winner of Dinamo Zagreb and Villarreal, who enters the second leg with a 1–0 lead. 

