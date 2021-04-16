USWNT's Heath Has Injury Setback, Hopes to Return for Olympics

USWNT's Tobin Heath Out for Rest of Man United Season, Hopes to Return for Olympics

U.S. women's national team star Tobin Heath has returned to the United States to rehab her knee, prematurely ending her club season with Manchester United.

Heath has been sidelined since January after suffering an ankle injury, but news broke on Friday that she returned to America because of a knee injury. Manchester United women's manager Casey Stone said that the forward is "hopeful of making the Olympics."

Heath would be a favorite to make the 18-player Olympic squad if healthy.

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jonathan Tannenwald reported that Heath's rehab will be "closely monitored by the U.S. Soccer Federation medical staff." The current hope is reportedly that she will be ready for the June US women's national team gathering.

At this time, a decision has not been made about Heath's contract with Manchester United Women.

“It’s not been decided yet," Stone said. "We’ve had minimal conversations. Her focus right now is rehab. I will be in contact with her while she’s out there [U.S.] & we'll have further discussions moving forward. At the moment there is no decision.”

Heath scored four goals and added two assists in eight league matches with Manchester United Women.

