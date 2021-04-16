SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
2021 NWSL new additions
2021 NWSL new additions

USWNT's Tobin Heath Out for Rest of Man United Season, Hopes to Return for Olympics

Author:
Publish date:

U.S. women's national team star Tobin Heath has returned to the United States to rehab her knee, prematurely ending her club season with Manchester United. 

Heath has been sidelined since January after suffering an ankle injury, but news broke on Friday that she returned to America because of a knee injury. Manchester United women's manager Casey Stone said that the forward is "hopeful of making the Olympics." 

Heath would be a favorite to make the 18-player Olympic squad if healthy.

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jonathan Tannenwald reported that Heath's rehab will be "closely monitored by the U.S. Soccer Federation medical staff." The current hope is reportedly that she will be ready for the June US women's national team gathering. 

At this time, a decision has not been made about Heath's contract with Manchester United Women. 

“It’s not been decided yet," Stone said. "We’ve had minimal conversations. Her focus right now is rehab. I will be in contact with her while she’s out there [U.S.] & we'll have further discussions moving forward. At the moment there is no decision.”

Heath scored four goals and added two assists in eight league matches with Manchester United Women.

More Soccer Coverage:
NWSL Launches Investigation After Sarah Gorden Says She, Guests Were Racially Profiled
USWNT Players Appeal Decision Against Equal Pay
• MLS's Parallel Paths in Columbus, Austin Both Lead to Heart of 2021 Season's Narrative 

YOU MAY LIKE

Manchester, ENGLAND, December 20th Manchester United's Tobin Heath during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Bristol City at the Leigh Sports Village Stadium, Leigh, UK.
Play
Soccer

USWNT's Heath Has Injury Setback, Hopes to Return for Olympics

Manchester United's Tobin Heath has been sidelined since January because of an ankle injury, but she returned to the United States to rehab her knee.

D.K. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks, Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Way-Too-Early 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE & K

Senior expert Michael Fabiano prepared his way-too-early fantasy football rankings for the 2021 season.

US-Open-Cup-Trophy-Canceled
Play
Soccer

U.S. Open Cup on Verge of Being Canceled Again

Despite attempts to play an abbreviated version of the competition, U.S. Soccer is set to pull the plug for a second straight year.

Champions-League-Trophy-UEFA
Play
Soccer

UEFA Set to Approve New 36-Team Champions League Format

A decision is expected during Monday's executive committee meeting, but the control over the finances remains in the balance.

Dwyane Wade
NBA

Dwyane Wade Purchases Utah Jazz Ownership Stake

Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade has joined the Jazz ownership group.

Demetrius Andrade will defend his middleweight title against Liam Williams on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Play
Boxing

Here's What's Wrong With the Andrade-Williams Fight

Saturday's Demetrius Andrade-Liam Williams fight proves the middleweight division is one of boxing's most maddening weight classes.

WWE's Bianca Belair tears up before her match at WrestleMania against Sasha Banks
Play
Wrestling

Bianca Belair Reflects on Her Emotional ‘WrestleMania’ Moment

“I was happy, I was nervous, I felt blessed to be there. I wanted to stay in that moment forever.”

Patriots coach Bill Belichick
Play
Extra Mustard

We're Celebrating Bill Belichick's 69th Birthday by Remembering an Epic Story

Julian Edelman's story about seeing Bill Belichick naked is as good as it gets.