UEFA Official: Real Madrid, Man City, Chelsea Face UCL Expulsion

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
What Could Be the Potential Impact of a Super League?
What Could Be the Potential Impact of a Super League?

UEFA Official Expects Real Madrid, Man City, Chelsea to Be Expelled from UCL Semifinals

Author:
Publish date:

UEFA executive committee member Jesper Moller said that he expects potential Super League clubs Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea to be kicked out of this month's UEFA Champions League semifinals, according to Danish outlet DR

"The clubs must go, and I expect that to happen on Friday," Moller said on Monday. "Then we have to find out how to finish (this season's) Champions League tournament. There is an extraordinary executive committee meeting on Friday."

Moller, the chairman of the Danish FA, made the comments as the soccer world continued to react to Sunday's bombshell announcement of a proposed European super league that would reportedly begin in 2022. 

Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea are three of the Super League's 12 founding members, which also includes Barcelona, Manchester United and Juventus among others. The same reasoning could also be applied to the Europa League semifinals, in which Super League-committed Manchester United and Arsenal are set to participate.

A potential ban would leave Paris Saint-Germain as the only non-Super League club in this season's Champions League semifinals. PSG is scheduled to face Manchester City in the first leg of the semifinals on April 28 while Real Madrid and Chelsea are supposed to meet April 27. 

Moller also said that if the ban is put into effect, players at the banished clubs could be released from their contracts and permitted to sign with teams who have not pledged to join the Super League. 

"I believe that the contracts automatically lapse when the clubs opt out [of UEFA tournaments]," Moller said. "Then the players are free and can choose to play for a club that is part of the solidarity and community—our pyramid system."

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said UEFA is looking into banning players and clubs from forthcoming competitions, which includes Champions League, Europa League and, on an international level, this summer's European championships. 

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Liverpool-Banner-Leeds-Super-League
Play
Soccer

Fans, Clubs Speak Out Against, Poke Fun at Proposed Super League

From Liverpool fans to Leeds players to clubs excluded from the Super League process, all have something to say.

Karrion Kross tosses Finn Balor at NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver
Play
Wrestling

Karrion Kross Reclaims NXT Title After Taxing Rehab

A separated shoulder wasn’t the only difficult part of Karrion Kross’s road to reclaiming the title he was forced to relinquish.

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs
College Basketball

Gonzaga Star Jalen Suggs Entering 2021 NBA Draft

Suggs is projected to be among the first players taken in the 2021 NBA draft.

Castellanos celebrates after scoring.
MLB

Report: Castellanos Two-Game Suspension Upheld

Nick Castellanos has reportedly had his appeal denied and will serve his two-game suspension.

Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuna
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Rankings & Projections (April 19)

A cheatsheet with weekly ranked projections for every hitter & pitcher across Major League Baseball

Deshaun Watson holds a football.
Play
NFL

Watson's Attorney Files Response to 22 Lawsuits

Deshaun Watson's lawyer said that the lawsuits are "replete with mischaracterizations of Mr. Watson's conduct."

Barry Sanders: 2,053 yards
Play
Fantasy

The Curse of Barry Sanders: Can D'Andre Swift Change the Lions' Fortunes?

Since drafting Barry Sanders back in 1989, the Detroit Lions can't seem to catch a break at the running back position

Fans protest the Super League outside of Old Trafford
Play
Soccer

UEFA Official: Real Madrid, Man City, Chelsea Face UCL Expulsion

A UEFA executive committee member said he expects the clubs to be kicked out of the Champions League over their pledge to join the Super League.