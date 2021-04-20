SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
What Could Be the Potential Impact of a Super League?
What Could Be the Potential Impact of a Super League?

Report: Manchester United Chief Executive Ed Woodward Stepping Down

Author:
Publish date:

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward will resign amid turmoil over the club's decision to form a European Super League, according to the Manchester Evening News

Woodward is expected to see out the season with the club and had reportedly considered leaving at the end of the season. Manchester United is one of the six Premier League clubs that pledged to join the Super League. 

Woodward's resignation comes on the heels of reports that Chelsea and Manchester City will withdraw from the Super League, which is widely expected to trigger the proposed league's collapse. 

On Monday, Woodward relinquished his role as a part of UEFA's Professional Football Strategy Council, where he was a European Club Association representative, in order to pursue the club's ambitions in the Super League. 

He was appointed to Manchester United's board of directors in 2012 and has overseen the club's daily operations over much of the last decade, which includes transfers and the hiring of managers. He famously brokered the 105 million euro ($116.4 million) transfer for Paul Pogba in 2016, which set a world transfer fee record at the time. 

More Super League Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Chelsea fans celebrate the club's Super League withdrawal
Play
Soccer

The Super League's Dominoes Come Crashing Down

It didn't take long for the backlash to the proposed European Super League to result in action.

UCLA guard Johnny Juzang
College Basketball

UCLA Guard Johnny Juzang to Enter 2021 NBA Draft

Johnny Juzang is heading to the NBA after a run to the Final Four in the 2021 men's NCAA tournament.

Manchester United's Ed Woodward
Play
Soccer

Report: Manchester United's Ed Woodward to Resign

The Manchester United executive steps down after backlash over the club's involvement in the proposed Super League.

Super League Reactions
Play
Soccer

Soccer Fans Rejoice at Potential Unraveling of Super League

Here's a look at how people across the sports world reacted to news of multiple teams reportedly leaving the European Super League.

dCOVmlbmental_HZ
MLB

Four Players Have Already Walked Away From Baseball in 2021. Why?

They’ve all left the game for personal reasons, as a growing number of players are speaking out about mental health issues.

Chelsea protests
Play
Soccer

Reports: Chelsea, Man City to Withdraw from Super League

Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly preparing paperwork to become the first two clubs to withdraw from the controversial Super League.

"The Late Late Show" host James Corden
Play
Soccer

James Corden: Super League 'End of the Sport That We Love'

The "Late Late Show" host grew emotional discussing the proposed European Super League.

Jason Sudeikis as soccer coach Ted Lasso
Play
Soccer

Apple TV Unveils 'Ted Lasso' Season 2 Trailer

Have an early look at what to expect in season two of the hit TV show "Ted Lasso."