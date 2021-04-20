Report: Manchester United's Ed Woodward to Resign

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward will resign amid turmoil over the club's decision to form a European Super League, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Woodward is expected to see out the season with the club and had reportedly considered leaving at the end of the season. Manchester United is one of the six Premier League clubs that pledged to join the Super League.

Woodward's resignation comes on the heels of reports that Chelsea and Manchester City will withdraw from the Super League, which is widely expected to trigger the proposed league's collapse.

On Monday, Woodward relinquished his role as a part of UEFA's Professional Football Strategy Council, where he was a European Club Association representative, in order to pursue the club's ambitions in the Super League.

He was appointed to Manchester United's board of directors in 2012 and has overseen the club's daily operations over much of the last decade, which includes transfers and the hiring of managers. He famously brokered the 105 million euro ($116.4 million) transfer for Paul Pogba in 2016, which set a world transfer fee record at the time.

