Soccer Fans Rejoice at Potential Unraveling of Super League

What Could Be the Potential Impact of a Super League?
'Here They Go': Soccer Fans Rejoice as Clubs Reportedly Withdraw From Super League

Premier League clubs Manchester City and Chelsea are preparing to withdraw from the proposed European Super League, according to the BBC and The Telegraph.

News of the reported decision to withdraw comes as fans protested outside of Stamford Bridge before Chelsea's Premier League home match against Brighton on Tuesday. Demonstrations outside Stamford Bridge and other stadiums echoed the online condemnation that greeted news of the league's formation on Sunday.

The decisions of the Premier League giants could set off a chain reaction among the other clubs who had joined the league, with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona rumored to potentially be withdrawing as well.

Here's a look at how people across the sports world reacted to news of the European Super League shake-up:

