SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
The U.S. Men's National Team's Future Is Looking Bright
The U.S. Men's National Team's Future Is Looking Bright

Concacaf Avoids Northeast, West Coast for Gold Cup Sites

Author:
Publish date:

MIAMI (AP) — Concacaf is avoiding the large population areas of the Northeast and West Coast for the Gold Cup, a championship many top players are likely to skip.

The New York area, Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., were omitted from the venues announced Thursday, as were Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and Chicago.

The Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Association Football said matches will be played at: Arlington, Austin, Dallas, Frisco, and Houston in Texas; Glendale, Arizona; Kansas City, Kansas; and Orlando, Florida, in additional to the final on Aug. 1 in Las Vegas, which was previously announced.

Concacaf did not say which matches would be at which venues for the tournament, which starts July 10, but did say groups will be based in hubs to minimize travel.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter has said he will allow his Europe-based players to skip the tournament and take vacation ahead of the European club seasons and the start of World Cup qualifying on Sept. 2.

Top players will be used for the Concacaf Nations League semifinals on June 3 in Denver. The U.S. plays Honduras, and Mexico meets Costa Rica, with the winners meeting for the title on June 6.

The United States is in Gold Cup Group B with Canada, Martinique and the winner of qualifying among Haiti, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Bermuda and Barbados.

Defending champion Mexico is in Group A with El Salvador, Curaçao and the winner of qualifying among Trinidad and Tobago, Montserrat, Cuba and French Guiana.

Costa Rica, Jamaica and Suriname are in Group C, with the winner of qualifying among Guatemala, Guyana, Guadeloupe and Bahamas.

Honduras, Panama, Grenada and invited guest Qatar, next year’s World Cup host, are in Group D.

Qualifying is scheduled for Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from July 2-6.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Concacaf-Gold-Cup-Trophy
Play
Soccer

Concacaf Avoids Northeast, West Coast for Gold Cup Sites

Concacaf is going heavy on Florida and Texas for the 2021 Gold Cup.

Tony Romo at Korn Ferry Tour
Golf

Tony Romo Drains Eagle on First Hole of Tournament

Tony Romo continues to impress after his NFL career with an eagle on the first hole at the Korn Ferry Tour Veritex Bank Championship.

Mar 23, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Syracuse Orange center Kamilla Cardoso (14) shoots in the first half against the UConn Huskies at the Alamodome.
Play
College Basketball

Cardoso, 11 Other Syracuse Players Enter Transfer Portal

Kamilla Cardoso, ACC Defensive Player of the Year, is the latest member of the Syracuse women's basketball team to seek a transfer.

The Undertaker on the microphone during an episode of WWE SmackDown
Play
Wrestling

The Undertaker Reflects on Missing ‘WrestleMania 37’

“I was fine all the way until that first ballyhoo of fireworks.”

texas-longhorns-band
College Football

Longhorn Band Required to Play 'Eyes of Texas'

A separate marching band will be formed for students who do not want to play 'The Eyes of Texas.'

lebron-james-knicks-lakers
NBA

LeBron: NBA Is 'Simply Better Off' When Knicks Are Good

Perhaps the dream of LeBron James playing at Madison Square Garden isn't dead just yet.

NJPW's Hiroshi Tanahashi wrestling in the ring
Play
Wrestling

Tanahashi Adds Prestige to New Japan’s Openweight Title

NJPW’s recent rebranding of its titles leaves Hiroshi Tanahashi’s NEVER openweight belt as one of the top prizes in the company.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Play
NFL

Tom Brady Believes NFL Jersey Rule Will Make for Bad Football

Brady said "good luck" trying to block the right people with the league loosening restrictions on jersey numbers.