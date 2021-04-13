SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
The U.S. Men's National Team's Future Is Looking Bright
The U.S. Men's National Team's Future Is Looking Bright

Las Vegas to Host 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Final

Author:
Publish date:

Concacaf is taking its Gold Cup final to Sin City.

Las Vegas's Allegiant Stadium has been selected to host the 2021 competition's title game, marking the first time the city will have ever hosted a Gold Cup match. The venue, which is the home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, is an indoor stadium, which will alleviate some concerns raised about hosting an August 1 match in the city's traditional summer heat.

“At Concacaf we are very excited about this summer’s Gold Cup and we know that Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium will provide a great host city and venue for the final,” Concacaf president Victor Montagliani said in a statement. “2021 is Concacaf’s 60th anniversary year making this edition extra special for players and fans. The federations and their teams are looking forward to this tournament with great anticipation and it is fitting that the regional champion will be crowned in such an outstanding venue and famous city."

The tournament, which will feature VAR for the first time, will kick off with a preliminary round that's held at Inter Miami's stadium from July 2-6 and will determine the final three qualifiers to a field whose groups are already set. 2022 World Cup host Qatar is a guest nation and part of the 16-team field for the tournament proper, which kicks off on July 10:

Group A: Mexico, El Salvador, Curacao and Preliminary Round Winner

Group B: USA, Canada, Martinique and Preliminary Round Winner

Group C: Costa Rica, Jamaica, Suriname and Preliminary Round Winner

Group D: Honduras, Panama, Grenada and Qatar

The 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup field

The remaining locations and dates will be announced in the near future, while the final will increase Las Vegas's profile in the U.S. soccer discussion after being name-dropped by MLS commissioner Don Garber as a potential location for the league's 30th franchise after Sacramento's recent setback.

Mexico is the competition's most successful team, with eight titles, followed by the USA's six. Canada has one title, won in 2000.

The Gold Cup caps a busy stretch of regional action, with last month's U-23 Olympic qualifying tournament being followed by the completion of the region's first Nations League. The USA will play Honduras in one semifinal, while Costa Rica and Mexico compete in another on June 3 before the June 6 final. The site for those matches, which will also utilize VAR, has yet to be announced with Denver and Chicago reportedly being under consideration.

The U.S. will tune up for the Honduras match by playing Switzerland in a friendly in St. Gallen on May 30 before heading home.

More U.S. Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Allegiant-Stadium-Gold-Cup
Play
Soccer

Las Vegas to Host 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Final

The August 1 final will be held at the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium.

James Conner suffered AC joint injury in Steelers win vs Dolphins
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Reaction: Arizona Cardinals Sign RB James Conner

Senior expert Michael Fabiano breaks down the fantasy impact of the Arizona Cardinals adding running back James Conner

joel-embiid-76ers-celebrate
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Joel Embiid Makes Dominant Return for 76ers

Embiid returned to the floor after an injury and did not miss a beat. Here are The Crossover’s latest power rankings.

Minnesota Timberwolves logo.
NBA

Timberwolves-Nets to Be Played Tuesday Afternoon Without Fans

The NBA announced that Monday's postponed game between the Timberwolves and Nets will be played Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT without fans.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray went down on the floor in a loss to the Warriors.
NBA

Nuggets Guard Jamal Murray Tears ACL

Murray went down in pain after injuring his knee on a drive to the basket in the final minute of a 116–107 loss to the Warriors.

Masters Tournament ratings
Play
Extra Mustard

This Was the Lowest-Rated Masters in 28 Years

Masters shows cord cutting, pandemic—not politics—wreaking havoc on TV ratings.

Mason Mount against Porto.
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Porto

Chelsea plays Porto in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday, April 13.

Kylian Mbappe scores against Bayern
Play
Soccer

How to Watch PSG vs. Bayern Munich

PSG hosts Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday, April 13.