English Soccer Leagues Unite to Boycott Social Media

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
MLS 2021 Preview
MLS 2021 Preview

English Soccer Leagues to Boycott Social Media in Response to Online Harassment

Author:
Publish date:

Multiple English soccer leagues including its players, managers and officials plan to boycott social media from April 30 at 10 a.m. to May 3 at 6:59 p.m. ET in response to the continued online harassment players and others connected to the sport have faced.

The Premier League, Football Association, English Football League, FA Women's Super League, FA Women's Championship, Professional Footballers' Association, League Managers Association, Professional Game Match Officials Board, Kick it Out and Women in Football will all take part in the boycott, per a statement.

All those involved will turn off their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts during the five-day timeframe. In a February letter addressed to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, signed by executives from the organizations listed above, the organizations called for change and action when it came to social media platforms monitoring online harassment.  

The letter called these social media platforms "havens for abuse" and made four major requests. The first requested that messages and posts should be filtered or blocked before sent or posted if they contain racist or discriminatory material. 

Second, abusive material should be taken down swiftly by social media platforms so it does not circulate. The third asked for an improved verification process in order to identify those using the account and users that have previously sent abusive messages and posts shouldn't be allowed to re-register an account.

Lastly, the letter requested all platforms should assist the authorities to identify the originators of illegal material. 

"Your inaction has created the belief in the minds of the anonymous perpetrators that they are beyond reach," the letter read.

The organizations said although some progress has been made since the letter was sent, it's not enough, and this is why this boycott is necessary. The organizations also called for legislation and urged the UK government to ensure its Online Safety Bill that will hold social media companies more accountable for what happens on their platforms. 

More Soccer Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Soccer ball.
Play
Soccer

English Soccer Leagues Unite to Boycott Social Media

Multiple English soccer leagues will boycott social media from April 30 to May 3 due to online harassment.

Erling Haaland scores for Dortmund.
Play
Soccer

Haaland Makes Breakaway Run for 38th Goal in 41 Matches

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland scored two goals against Wolfsburg to give the 20-year-old 25 goals in 26 Bundesliga matches this season.

dCOVoscars_Hlogo.LO
Play
MLB

Mets Analytics Wiz Has All the Answers—At the Oscars

New York's director of analytics Ben Zauzmer developed a model to predict the Academy Awards with stunning accuracy.

Trey Miguel_courtesy Impact Wrestling
Wrestling

Trey Miguel Has A Lot Left to Prove in Impact Wrestling

Trey Miguel is showing that wrestling it is far more about the performer than it is the platform.

Jose Altuve against Oakland.
MLB

Altuve Tested Positive Despite Taking First Vaccine Dose

Astros infielder Jose Altuve has been cleared to return to the team after recovering from COVID-19 but has yet to be added to the active roster.

indycar rookies
Racing

Three Legends, One Series: Meet IndyCar's Rookies

Australian Supercars Series icon Scott McLaughlin, Formula One vet Romain Grosjean and NASCAR champ Jimmie Johnson bring star power to the IndyCar Series.

Former LSU running back Derrius Guice
Play
College Football

Report: LSU Plans to Ban Guice, Fires Longtime Law Firm

The decisions come after the March Husch Blackwell report detailed the failure of the athletic program to properly report sexual misconduct cases.

portland-state-jase-coburn
Play
Extra Mustard

New Portland State Coach Is Coming to Work Hungry...Literally

In this weekend's Hot Clicks: Jase Coburn is tougher than breakfast, NFL draft notes and more.