Haaland Makes Breakaway Run for 38th Goal in 41 Matches

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland added to his brimming highlight reel with a stunning breakaway run for his second goal in a 2–0 win against Wolfsburg on Saturday.

With Dortmund up 1–0 but down a man in the 68th minute, midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud sent a through ball from just outside the Dortmund penalty area that sprung Haaland's exhilarating run toward goal. Retrieving the pass at midfield, the 20-year-old accelerated at a remarkable pace, leaving Wolfsburg defenders in his wake, before finishing at nearly full speed with his left foot.

The goal, Haaland's 25th in 26 Bundesliga games this season, left his own teammates shaking their heads in disbelief after they finally caught up to the Norwegian international to celebrate.

Haaland's 38 goals in his first 41 Bundesliga matches is matched only by Hamburger SV striker Uwe Seeler in the 1960s. Haaland's 10 multiple-goal games in one season also set a Dortmund record.

According to the Bundesliga, in last weekend's two-goal performance against Stuttgart, Haaland recorded the fastest time of any player in Germany’s top flight this season at 22.39 mph.

Dortmund's fourth straight league win brings the club within one point of fourth-place Eintracht Frankfurt for the Bundesliga's final Champions League place with three games remaining. Haaland is widely considered the top transfer target in the upcoming summer with Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona all linked to the phenom.

