How to Watch the League Cup Final: Man City vs. Spurs

A critical 10-day stretch for Manchester City will begin at Wembley Stadium in the League Cup final against a Tottenham side looking to salvage its season.

Coming off an FA Cup loss to Chelsea last weekend that ended its hopes at an historic quadruple, Manchester City will get its first chance at a trophy Sunday before heading to Paris to take on PSG in its second-ever UEFA Champions League semifinal appearance.

Spurs is seeking its first trophy since winning the 2008 League Cup; since then, Manchester City have won five League Cups. However, Spurs will have to do so after a turbulent week that saw manager Jose Mourinho fired in a shocking move just six days before the final.

How to Watch:

Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match on ESPN+.

Former Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason took over as interim head coach and, at 29 years old, became the youngest manager in Premier League history in the club's 2–1 win over Southampton on Wednesday. But the seventh-place side will likely have to fare without leading scorer Harry Kane after the star striker sustained an ankle injury on April 16.

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said the league leaders will be waiting on the status of the injured Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Agüero ahead of the final.

The two clubs have split the season series with Spurs winning 2–0 in November, which at the time sent Tottenham top of the Premier League, before City returned the favor with a 3–0 victory in February.

The final was originally planned for the end of February but was pushed back in the hopes of welcoming fans. On Sunday, Wembley will host 8,000 spectators in a pilot event that will allow fans to voice their feelings in person to both clubs' involvement in the controversial Super League.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Soccer Coverage: