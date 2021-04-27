SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
How Joshua Kimmich became Bayern Munich's 'Mentality Monster'
How Joshua Kimmich became Bayern Munich's 'Mentality Monster'

UEFA to Increase Euro Roster Size to 26 Players

Author:
Publish date:

LONDON (AP) — Teams at the European Championship are set to be increased to 26 players for this year’s tournament, three more than usual.

UEFA’s national teams committee recommended the change on Monday and it is set to be ratified by UEFA by the end of the week, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the decision, which was first reported online by The Times of London, ahead of its final approval.

The congested schedule following the shutdown of the sport at the start of the pandemic last season is believed to be the reason to provide teams with more options.

The workload on players has been a concern for coaches ahead of the Euro 2020 tournament, which was due to be played last year before being postponed.

The 24-team tournament is scheduled to start on June 11 and end on July 11.

UEFA had already decided to let teams use five substitutes in regulation time instead of three. The five-subs rule is being used by most competitions amid the pandemic to protect players from injury.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

PSG's Kylian Mbappe is fit to face Man City
Play
Soccer

Mbappé Fit for PSG vs. Man City After Injury Scare

Kylian Mbappé limped off at the end of PSG's win over Metz in Ligue 1, but he'll be good to go in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals.

Euro-2020-Trophy-Mascot
Play
Soccer

UEFA to Increase Euro Roster Size to 26 Players

UEFA’s national teams committee recommended the change on Monday and it is set to be ratified by UEFA by the end of the week.

Julian-Nagelsmann-Leipzig-Bayern
Play
Soccer

Bayern Munich Hires Nagelsmann to Replace Flick

Julian Nagelsmann will head to Allianz Arena this summer, continuing his rise up the managerial ranks.

140505112933-marques-colston-new-single-image-cut.jpg
Play
Fantasy

NFL Draft Fantasy Bargains: Who Tops the List Over the Last 20 Years?

Senior expert Michael Fabiano highlights the best fantasy bargains from each year of the last 20 NFL Drafts.

Cavaliers' Kevin Love sits on the bench
Play
Extra Mustard

What Was Kevin Love Thinking on This Lazy Inbounds Pass?

He just slapped the ball on the ground.

Julian Nagelsmann will take over as Bayern Munich coach
Play
Soccer

In Landing Nagelsmann, Bayern Poaches From Another Challenger

Julian Nagelsmann is leaving RB Leipzig for Bayern Munich this summer, with the coaching sensation the latest example of Bayern's irresistible lure in Germany.

Julius Randle of the Knicks
NBA

The Rise of Julius Randle

When was the last time a player in Year Seven transitioned from a supporting role to potential franchise centerpiece? Here is how the Knicks' forward elevated his game.

Angels pitcher and DH Shohei Ohtani
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Rankings & Projections (April 27)

A cheatsheet with weekly ranked projections for every hitter & pitcher across Major League Baseball