How to Watch PSG vs. Manchester City

PSG vs. Manchester City Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

In a semifinal showdown between European heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, only one will emerge for a chance at its first UEFA Champions League trophy.

PSG avenged last season's UCL final loss to Bayern Munich by eliminating the German champions, who were without star forward Robert Lewandowski, in the quarterfinals on away goals. Kylian Mbappé rose to the occasion with two stellar goals in the first leg in Munich and will be called upon to add to his eight Champions League goals against a strong City team. 

The 2018 World Cup winner gave PSG fans a scare when he left the weekend win against Metz with a thigh injury, but manager Mauricio Pochettino confirmed on Tuesday that Mbappé will be fit for the first leg in Paris. 

How to Watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network, Univision, TUDN

Live Stream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access).

In his fifth season in Manchester, Pep Guardiola has led City to only its second-ever UCL semifinal; only Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Agüero and Raheem Sterling remain from the City team that reached the semifinals in 2016.

With the Premier League title in its sights and its fourth straight League Cup secured over the weekend, Man City can become the first English side to win 10 games in a Champions League campaign under the current format with a win Wednesday. With eight victories and one draw, the club has yet to lose this season in Champions League play after dispatching Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals. 

