LIVE: PSG, Bayern Munich Play for Place in UCL Semis

One of last season's Champions League finalists is moving on; the other is headed out.

PSG and Bayern Munich play Tuesday in Paris for a place in the Champions League semifinals, with the hosts carrying a 3-2 aggregate edge into the second leg. Kylian Mbappé's first-leg double gave PSG the advantage in the rematch of the 2020 final, which Bayern won, 1-0. It'll take a greater result than that to overturn the deficit with PSG's three away goals looming large in the quarterfinal series.

Bayern will again have to play without star forward Robert Lewandowski, whose knee injury rules him out of the second leg. His replacement, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, scored in the first leg, as did Thomas Müller, to keep Bayern within striking distance.

Bayern will require a two-goal win or a one-goal win while scoring more than three goals to advance after 90 minutes, while a 3-2 reverse result would force extra time.

In the first 10 minutes, PSG showed that it will not just sit back and defend its 3-2 lead. As fireworks went off outside the Parc des Princes, Kylian Mbappé showed plenty of spark against Bayern, nearly scoring in the third minute before setting up Neymar's close, albeit offside, chance in front of goal.

With the French champions already missing key players in Mauro Icardi and first-leg goalscorer Marquinhos, Ángel Di María continued to limp after receiving treatment on his leg in the 19th minute. However, the Argentine stayed on and immediately played a beautifully chipped pass into the box for Neymar that went amiss.

In the 26th minute, PSG keeper Keylor Navas nearly gifted Bayern a lifeline when his errant throw eventually created an excellent chance for Leroy Sané, whose curling effort from outside the box sails just wide of the post.

It wasn't long before PSG had its best chance of the game so far when Mbappé led a counter attack down the left, drawing defenders before laying off a slow pass to a wide-open Neymar. But Manuel Neuer sensed the danger and came up with a big save to keep the game scoreless at the half-hour mark.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

The winner will go on to play either Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund in the semifinals. Man City holds a 2-1 aggregate lead heading into Wednesday's second leg in Germany.