SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Nobody Will Pull Away in La Liga's Title Race

Barcelona is the latest club to stumble in the race to win Spain's top flight, setting up a four-team sprint to the finish line.
Author:
Publish date:

It was all there for Barcelona. With five games to go in La Liga's season, Barcelona could have controlled its own destiny in the quest to win the title, and by extension, secure a domestic double. 

Considering where Barcelona was eight months ago and still, in many ways, is, at least from a business standpoint, that is quite outrageous to comprehend. Only the Blaugrana sputtered. Hosting a Granada team that had never won at Camp Nou before, Barcelona blew a 1–0 lead, capitulating in a 2–1 defeat on Thursday that also featured manager Ronald Koeman being sent off.

Instead of doing what it could to inch away from the pack, it joined its fellow challengers in failing to issue a statement of intent. Atlético Madrid was the biggest beneficiary, with Diego Simeone's side instead emerging as the one in control of its destiny with all clubs having played 33 matches entering the weekend. 

It's still a tight, four-team race. Atlético Madrid's 73 points are two more than Real Madrid and Barcelona's 71 and three more than Sevilla's 70. With one head-to-head meeting between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid and another between Real Madrid and Sevilla on the books for the weekend of May 8–9, there could be yet another significant twist or two in the race. 

Another reason why Barcelona will be kicking itself for letting Thursday's result slip away is that it's not in the driver's seat if things remain so tight. Real Madrid holds the tiebreaker vs. Barcelona after completing its Clásico sweep, while Atlético Madrid won the first matchup against Barcelona. A loss or draw on May 8 likely spells curtains for Lionel Messi & Co.

But on the other hand, no team will grab this race and run with it. Atléti led by double digits in January but has repeatedly dropped points to open the race back up. Real Madrid has even drawn in two of its last three league games with a chance to go top. Sevilla, meanwhile, is the hottest team of them all, with the club having five straight wins and an eight-match unbeaten run (7-0-1). How fitting and poetic would it be if Sevilla pipped the three Super League wannabes to the title?

Hay Liga—but only because the three chief and perennial contenders won't get out of their own way.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
NFL

Report: Rodgers Doesn't Want to Return to Packers

Earlier this week, the 49ers reportedly reached out to the Packers about a possible deal involving Rodgers.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi
Soccer

Nobody Will Pull Away in La Liga's Title Race

Barcelona becomes the latest club to stumble with a chance to stake a claim for the title, setting up a four-team sprint over the final five games.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on the field
NFL

NFL Rumors: 49ers Not Expected to Trade Jimmy G Before Draft

The 49ers are widely expected to take a quarterback with the third pick in the NFL draft, putting Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the team in doubt.

Aaron Rodgers_2
NFL

Report: 49ers Reached Out to Packers About Possible Rodgers Trade

San Francisco has the third pick in Thursday night's NFL draft.

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow
NFL

Report: Tebow Recently Worked Out for Jaguars as a Tight End

Tebow previously said he would not be joining his former college coach Urban Meyer in Jacksonville.

Bruno Fernandes against Leeds
Soccer

How to Watch Manchester United vs. AS Roma

Manchester United and AS Roma meet in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals on Thursday, April 29.

Fox's Aqib Talib
Play
Extra Mustard

Aqib Talib's Honesty, Authenticity Make Him a Breath of Fresh Air

Aqib Talib reveals his Fox salary, says mock drafts are BS, raves about Peyton Manning.

nfl-draft-scene-2021-cleveland
Play
NFL

NFL Draft 2021: Last-Minute News and Rumors

With just a few hours before the draft kicks off in Cleveland, here's Albert Breer's latest intel from making calls around the league.