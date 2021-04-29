How to Watch Manchester United vs. AS Roma

Manchester United's dominant run in the Europa League takes the club into the path of a desperate AS Roma side facing its only chance at Champions League berth.

Since dropping down into the Europa League after finishing third in its Champions League group, United has gone unbeaten in six Europa League matches, most recently cruising past Granada in the quarterfinals on a 4-0 aggregate.

United midfielder Bruno Fernandes enters the home match against Roma with 17 goals and 11 assists in 30 career Europa League matches. The Red Devils are unbeaten in its last six matches in all competitions, including this weekend's scoreless draw with longtime rival Leeds.

How to watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: UniMás, TUDN

Livestream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access).

Roma hasn't made a European final in 30 years, but a 3-2 aggregate win over Dutch giants Ajax in the quarterfinals will give the Italian side hope against another European giant. Roma is led by striker Borja Mayoral, who is the joint-goalscoring leader this season in Europa League with seven goals.

But Roma, seventh in Serie A, is winless in its last four after dropping a 3-2 result to relegation-threatened Cagliari over the weekend. Roma will bring two familiar faces back to Old Trafford with former Manchester United players Chris Smalling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan expected to start. But Roma will have to do without center back Gianluca Mancini, who is suspended for the first leg.

