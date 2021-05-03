Zenit Captain Dresses as Deadpool for Trophy Ceremony

As Zenit St Petersburg won its third straight Russian Premier League title, forward Artem Dzyuba finally got to live his dream. It wasn't the three-peat, but wearing a Deadpool costume to accept his trophy.

"He can do everything, the best thing about him is regeneration, so it's me," Dzyuba told. "I've had this costume for ages. It's our third title in a row so I can allow myself the chance to wear it. I have long wanted to wear it, but during the second championship I did not dare, and during the first there was no time for that."

The 32-year-old captain scored twice in the 6-1 win over then-second place Lokomotiv Moscow before the festivities began in front of a large home crowd. After the match ended, Dzyuba made a dash to the dressing room before he emerged in the Deadpool outfit, taking the stage with his son to accept his champions medal.

"I’ll take it off as soon as I get to the locker room," Dzyuba said. "It’s hot, I almost suffocated in it.”

Zenit has now won the Russian title seven times, three behind Spartak Moscow's record since the post-Soviet league started in 1992. However, the Gazprom-owned side couldn't manage a single win in a weakened Champions League group this year, finishing last with one point.

But a co-sign from Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds may make it all worthwhile.

With 29 international goals, Dzyuba, who scored three goals in the 2018 World Cup, only needs two goals to pass Aleksandr Kerzhakov's as Russia's all-time leading goalscorer. One thing is certain: The bar for celebrating any accomplishment in Russian soccer has now been set.

