Inter Milan Wins Serie A, Denies Juventus 10 Straight

Inter Milan Wins Serie A Title, Breaking Juventus's Nine-Year Run

Inter Milan has ended Juventus's streak of nine consecutive Serie A trophies with its first title in more than a decade. 

Inter's 2–0 win against Crotone on Saturday mathematically eliminated Juventus's chances at the title this season, while Atalanta's draw with Sassuolo on Sunday clinched the title for Inter with four games remaining. 

It's the club's first Serie A trophy since 2010, which was its fifth straight at the time. That year, José Mourinho led the Nerazzurri to a historic treble, also winning the Coppa Italia and Champions League.

After spending the first half of the season trailing rival AC Milan, Inter hasn't looked back since mid-February. The side embarked on a 19-match unbeaten streak that has yet to end—its last loss came at the hands of Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus in the Coppa Italia semifinals on Feb. 2.  No club in Europe's top-five leagues has lost fewer league games than Inter's two this season. 

After missing out on the Serie A title by just one point last year, Inter secured this season's title with 82 points, the same number of points it finished with last season. In his second year at the helm, Antonio Conte did what he was brought in to do: return Inter to prominence with its 19th Italian title. 

The club brought in key players last summer in Barcelona's Arturo Vidal and Real Madrid's Achraf Hakimi to bolster a squad already led by the dynamic duo of Lautaro Martínez and Romelu Lukaku, who leads Serie A with 21 goals this season. 

Apart from its involvement in the proposed Super League, the only disappointment on the field came in the club's ignominious last-place finish in the Champions League group stage. But a return to the Serie A throne represents a solid launching pad for next season as well as national bragging rights.

