Ed Sheeran Becomes Jersey Sponsor of Ipswich Town

Ed Sheeran Becomes Jersey Sponsor of English Club Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town may get a few new fans next season thanks to pop superstar (and longtime Ipswich fan) Ed Sheeran sponsoring their jerseys. 

Sheeran signed a one-year deal with the club to sponsor both the men's and women's shirts from 2021-22. The pieces will feature the title of Sheeran’s albums, “+-=÷x” below the word "tour."

As far as what the logo really means, the music icon said, "All will be revealed in time."

The press release from the club called the 30-year-old "an era-defining artist" and highlights his record for "the most-attended tour of all-time." 

Ipswich Town is in EFL League One, which is the third tier of English soccer.

"The Football Club is a big part of the local community and this is my way of showing my support," Sheeran said in a statement. "I have always enjoyed my trips to Portman Road and I'm looking forward to going back there as soon as supporters are allowed into stadiums again."

Unfortunately for fans, also known as The Tractor Boys, Ipswich has missed out on the playoffs to win promotion from League One. 

The club is ninth in the division with one game left to play. It will face Fleetwood on Sunday. 

Next season will bring a lot of change for the club, aside from Sheeran's sponsored jerseys. Ipswich was taken over by a group of American investors, led by Brett Johnson. The Los Angeles-based businessman is one of the owners of the USL team Phoenix Rising.  

"With the new owners from the U.S. coming in, there are sure to be exciting times ahead for Ipswich fans, including myself," Sheeran said. "Hopefully we can stop being sloightly on the huh!"

Ipswich announced pre-orders for the new home shirt are expected to start in early June.

