How to Watch Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid

Separated by only two points in the table, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid meet at the Camp Nou in a long-anticipated showdown with major title implications.

Barcelona and Real Madrid, even on 74 points, have shaved Atlético's lead down since New Year's but have dropped points in their own right in recent weeks.

However, a Barcelona win will see La Blaugrana leap Atlético in the table before Real faces fourth-place Sevilla on Sunday (Real holds the tiebreaker over Barça due to its head-to-head record).

How to Watch:

Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español

Live Stream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Behind two Lionel Messi goals, Barcelona overcame an early deficit at Valencia last weekend while Atlético bounced back from its loss to Athletic Bilbao with a win over Elche.

Atlético shut out Barcelona in November in the club's first meeting this season thanks to a first-half goal from Yannick Carrasco. This time around, Atlético will have Luis Suárez available to face his former side for the first time after missing the first meeting when he tested positive for COVID-19 .

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Soccer Coverage: