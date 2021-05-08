How to Watch Man City vs. Chelsea

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Manchester City vs. Chelsea Live Stream: Watch Premier League Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

The two Champions League finalists have some domestic business to tend to first.

Manchester City can put the finishing touches on a Premier League title with a win over Chelsea just days after both clubs punched their tickets to the second all-English Champions League final in three seasons.

Man City is seeking its seventh English top-flight title all-time and its fifth in the last 10 seasons, emerging as the Premier League's most dominant club of the last decade. Under manager Pep Guardiola, City has won two league titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups, and it's on the verge of its latest piece of domestic silverware. A win over Chelsea would put the club out of reach of Manchester United, the last club to be mathematically eliminated from winning the title.

How to Watch:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC, Universo

Live Stream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial

Chelsea has more to play for than just being a spoiler and delaying City's celebration. The Blues are locked in a tight race for a top-four finish, which is required to secure a place in next season's Champions League (beating City on May 29 in Istanbul would accomplish that, as well).

The clubs have split their meetings so far this season, with Man City winning a league match in January but Chelsea taking their FA Cup semifinal bout last month.

They'll both roll into Saturday's meeting at the Etihad in good spirits, with Man City reaching its first Champions League final by ousting PSG, while Chelsea returned to the final for the first time since winning it all in 2012 by eliminating Real Madrid.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Pep-Guardiola-Thomas-Tuchel
Soccer

How to Watch Man City vs. Chelsea

The two Champions League finalists meet in the Premier League on Saturday, May 8, and Man City can clinch the title with a win.

Lionel Messi vs. Atletico
Soccer

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid

Barcelona and Atlético Madrid face off at the Camp Nou with Barça trailing by only two points in the table with four games left.

lebron-james-run
Play
NBA

The Lakers, and We, Deserved Better Than This Season

The Lakers should absolutely be in panic mode right now as we get closer to the play-in tournament.

francisco lindor (1)
MLB

Rat or Raccoon? Lindor Downplays Tunnel Chat With McNeil

The Mets won their third straight on Friday, though the victory was overshadowed by an apparently animal-focused confrontation between Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil.

wade miley
MLB

Reds' Wade Miley Throws Fourth No-Hitter of MLB Season

Miley struck out eight batters and walked just one on 114 pitches, throwing the 17th no-hitter in Reds history.

john means no-hitter
MLB

We May Be Entering a Golden Age for No-Hitters

John Means tossed the third official no-hitter of the season Wednesday. Given how the game is played now, it likely won't be the last.

pujols la russa
MLB

La Russa Rules Out Pujols Reunion: 'There's Not a Fit Here'

La Russa managed Pujols in St. Louis for 11 seasons, winning two World Series championships.

zion williamson
NBA

Zion Williamson Out Indefinitely With Fractured Finger

A CT scan revealed that Pelicans star Zion Williamson fractured his left ring finger.