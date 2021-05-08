How to Watch Man City vs. Chelsea

The two Champions League finalists have some domestic business to tend to first.

Manchester City can put the finishing touches on a Premier League title with a win over Chelsea just days after both clubs punched their tickets to the second all-English Champions League final in three seasons.

Man City is seeking its seventh English top-flight title all-time and its fifth in the last 10 seasons, emerging as the Premier League's most dominant club of the last decade. Under manager Pep Guardiola, City has won two league titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups, and it's on the verge of its latest piece of domestic silverware. A win over Chelsea would put the club out of reach of Manchester United, the last club to be mathematically eliminated from winning the title.

How to Watch:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC, Universo

Live Stream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Chelsea has more to play for than just being a spoiler and delaying City's celebration. The Blues are locked in a tight race for a top-four finish, which is required to secure a place in next season's Champions League (beating City on May 29 in Istanbul would accomplish that, as well).

The clubs have split their meetings so far this season, with Man City winning a league match in January but Chelsea taking their FA Cup semifinal bout last month.

They'll both roll into Saturday's meeting at the Etihad in good spirits, with Man City reaching its first Champions League final by ousting PSG, while Chelsea returned to the final for the first time since winning it all in 2012 by eliminating Real Madrid.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Soccer Coverage: