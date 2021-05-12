How to Watch Chelsea vs. Arsenal

While Man City may have been crowned Premier League champion Tuesday, there are still a few coveted European places to fight for—and the result of Wednesday's London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal will decide plenty.

A Chelsea win at Stamford Bridge would all but clinch a berth in next season's Champions League and lift the Blues into third-place over Leicester City, who they will face in the FA Cup final Saturday and in their next Premier League match on Tuesday.

Chelsea is unbeaten in its last eight home matches against Arsenal, which dates back to 2011. However, the Gunners got the better of their London rival on Boxing Day with a 3-1 victory that began a seven-match unbeaten run to pull them out of the Premier League's depths.

How to Watch:

Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC, Universo

Live Stream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

The ninth-place Gunners have not beaten Chelsea twice in the same Premier League season since their 2004 Invincibles year but will need to win Wednesday if they want any hope of qualifying for next season's Europa League. A loss would likely seal its fate as the first Arsenal team in 26 years to miss out on European competition.

Following its semifinal Europa League defeat to former manager Unai Emery and Villarreal, Arsenal bounced back with a 3-1 win against relegated West Brom. Meanwhile, Chelsea denied City a chance to lift the trophy at home with a comeback 2-1 win. The two sides will face off in the Champions League final on May 29.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Premier League coverage: