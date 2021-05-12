OL Reign Signs All-Time France Goalscorer Eugénie Le Sommer

Sports Illustrated home
Le Sommer Follows Marozsán, Bouhaddi on Loan From Lyon to NWSL's OL Reign

The OL Reign has added another big name to its star-studded roster with a move for France's all-time women's national team leading goalscorer, Eugénie Le Sommer.

The 31-year-old forward arrives on a season-long loan from parent club Lyon, where she won 10 Division 1 Féminine titles and seven UEFA Champions League trophies in 11 years. Le Sommer is also the club's all-time leading goalscorer with 274 goals and has recorded 86 goals in 175 appearances for France.

Germany defender Dzsenifer Marozsán and France goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi will also arrive on loan in June once the FIFA summer transfer window opens, linking up with Megan Rapinoe and reigning Welsh Footballer of the Year Jess Fishlock. And after France and Germany failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, Marozsán, Le Sommer and Bouhaddi will be available throughout the summer, which gives OL Reign an edge in the run to make the NWSL playoffs.

“I'm really excited to join OL Reign, it's a new challenge for me and I'm ready to take it," Le Sommer said in a club statement. “I have been following the league for many years and it’s one of the best leagues in the world.

"I can't wait to play my first game and meet the OL Reign fans at Cheney Stadium. I’m also really happy to enjoy the connection between OL and OL Reign that allows me to stay in OL family.”

OL Reign earned seven points from four games in the NWSL Challenge Cup and opens the regular season Saturday against the North Carolina Courage. 

