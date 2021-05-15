How to Watch the FA Cup final

Sports Illustrated home
Chelsea vs. Leicester City Live Stream: Watch FA Cup Online, TV Channel, Time

Leicester City will be looking for its first-ever FA Cup triumph but Chelsea will have its sights set on a late-season double in Saturday's FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

After Chelsea denied Manchester City a chance at the quadruple in the FA Cup semifinals, the Blues will also face the Premier League winners in the Champions League final May 29. However, their more pressing business comes in avenging their 2019-20 FA Cup final loss to Arsenal this past August with a second chance at a ninth FA Cup trophy.

Third-place Leicester City stands in the way, 53 years removed from its last FA Cup final, after having lost all four of its FA Cup final appearances. Brendan Rodgers' side is coming off a galvanizing 2-1 win over Manchester United that brings it one step closer to qualifying for next season's Champions League. 

How to Watch:

Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can stream the match live via ESPN+.

Chelsea, meanwhile, is fresh off a 1-0 defeat to rival Arsenal, the first time Chelsea has been swept by the Gunners since the 2003-04 Invincibles season. However, Thomas Tuchel's men will be buoyed by denying Manchester City a chance to celebrate its title at home after a 2-1 comeback win last weekend. 

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho and Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham sit atop the FA Cup goalscoring charts with four goals each. Iheanacho comes into the final in sparkling form with 13 goals from his last 12 games in all competitions. 

Following the final, the two sides will meet again Tuesday in the their penultimate game of the Premier League season in a matchup with Champions League ramifications. 

