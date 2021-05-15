Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Zlatan Ibrahimović Ruled Out of Euro 2020 With Sweden Due to Knee Injury

Author:
Publish date:

MILAN — Zlatan Ibrahimović will miss the upcoming European Championship because of a knee injury, the Swedish soccer federation said Saturday.

Ibrahimović limped out of AC Milan’s 3-0 win at Juventus last weekend and the Sweden forward had further tests on his injured left knee on Saturday.

Milan released a statement saying that Ibrahimović will undergo “a conservative treatment of six weeks” and the Swedish soccer federation announced shortly afterward that the 39-year-old had told the national coach that he would not be fit in time for the tournament.

“Today, Zlatan has informed Janne Andersson that his injury will stop him from participating in the European Championships this summer,” the federation said in a tweet.

“Get excited Zlatan, we hope to see you on the football field again soon!”

Ibrahimović came out of international retirement in March, five years after his last match for his country. He produced three assists in his first two starts upon his return, in wins over Georgia and Kosovo in World Cup qualifying.

Euro 2020, which was postponed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, kicks off on June 11.

Sweden’s first match is against Spain on June 14. It also plays Poland and Slovakia in Group E.

Andersson confirmed that Ibrahimović had informed him earlier Saturday.

“Of course, it feels sad, especially for Zlatan but also for us,” Andersson said in a statement. “I hope he is back on the field again as soon as possible.”

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Zlatan Ibrahimovic playing for Sweden.
Soccer

Zlatan to Miss Euro 2020 With Knee Injury

The 39-year-old AC Milan star will miss the next six weeks due to a knee injury, ruling him out of the upcoming European championships with Sweden.

Kobe Bryant celebrates after winning NBA Finals
NBA

One Word to Describe the 2020 Hall of Fame Class

Iconic? Legendary? Eclectic? The Crossover staff reflects on the 2020 Naismith Hall of Fame class highlighted by Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan.

lebron-james-run
NBA

LeBron James to Return From Sprained Ankle vs. Pacers

James has missed the Lakers last six games with a high-ankle sprain.

russell-westbrook-ted-leonsis
Play
Extra Mustard

Ted Leonsis's Awkward Moment With Russell Westbrook

In this weekend's Hot Clicks: Ted Leonsis wasn't quite living in the moment, Kelvin Benjamin's possible return to tight end and more.

Jarred Kelenic hits his first MLB home run.
MLB

Mariners' Kelenic Receives Standing Ovation for First MLB Homer

Mariners' top prospect Jarred Kelenic hit a 403-foot home run for his first MLB hit on Friday against Cleveland, leading to a curtain call from Seattle fans.

Chelsea faces Leicester in the FA Cup final
Soccer

How to Watch the FA Cup final

Chelsea and Leicester City face off in the FA Cup final on Saturday, May 15 at Wembley Stadium.

Marv Albert
NBA

Report: Marv Albert Will Retire After 2021 NBA Playoffs

Albert, who turns 80 in June, has called games for nearly 60 years.

Robert Lewandowski ties Gerd Muller's scoring record.
Soccer

Lewandowski Ties Bundesliga Goalscoring Record

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski converted a penalty against Freiburg to equal Gerd Müller's single-season Bundesliga goalscoring record.