Lewandowski Ties Bundesliga Goalscoring Record

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Bayern's Lewandowski Ties Single-Season Bundesliga Scoring Record With 40th Goal

Author:
Publish date:

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski tied Gerd Müller's single-season Bundesliga goalscoring record with his 40th league goal of the season against Freiburg on Saturday. 

The Polish international equaled the record, set in the 1971–72 season, in the 26th minute at the Dreisamstadion with his goal from the penalty spot, sending Freiburg keeper Mark Flekken the wrong way for the opening goal. 

Lewandowski celebrated by revealing an undershirt commemorating Müller's 49-year-old record, which Lewandowski reached in six fewer games.

The reigning Best FIFA Men's Player has failed to score in only three Bundesliga starts this season, but his pursuit of the record seemed to be in doubt when he sustained a knee injury while on international duty at the end of March, which saw him miss four league matches. 

But Lewandowski scored against Mainz on April 24 in his return from the three-week layoff before recording his fourth hat trick of the season in a 6–0 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach last weekend.  

On his own, Lewandowski has scored more than six Bundesliga teams as a whole this season. Bayern Munich clinched its ninth straight Bundesliga title last weekend following Borussia Dortmund's win over second-place RB Leipzig last week.

Lewandowski still has the remainder of the second half against Freiburg and the season finale against Augsburg next Saturday to break Müller's all-time record.

More Soccer Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Kobe Bryant celebrates after winning NBA Finals
NBA

One Word to Describe the 2020 Hall of Fame Class

Iconic? Legendary? Eclectic? The Crossover staff reflects on the 2020 Naismith Hall of Fame class highlighted by Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan.

Chelsea faces Leicester in the FA Cup final
Soccer

How to Watch the FA Cup final

Chelsea and Leicester City face off in the FA Cup final on Saturday, May 15 at Wembley Stadium.

Marv Albert
NBA

Report: Marv Albert Will Retire After 2021 NBA Playoffs

Albert, who turns 80 in June, has called games for nearly 60 years.

Robert Lewandowski ties Gerd Muller's scoring record.
Soccer

Lewandowski Ties Bundesliga Goalscoring Record

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski converted a penalty against Freiburg to equal Gerd Müller's single-season Bundesliga goalscoring record.

Ravens Lamar Jackson Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Baltimore Ravens Fantasy Team Outlook: Lamar Jackson's Passing Must Improve

A fantasy football breakdown of the Baltimore Ravens by high-stakes legend Shawn Childs

Diana Taurasi hits the game-winning shot over the Lynx despite a clock mishap
WNBA

Taurasi Hits Game-Winner Despite Game Clock Mishap

Taurasi saved her best for last in the Mercury's 77-75 win over the Lynx as the game clock operator had a tough opening night.

russell westbrook (1)
NBA

Wizards Beat Cavs to Clinch Play-In Berth, Postseason Set

The 20 teams participating in the NBA's postseason are set. Now, we wait to see the final matchups.

Sabrina Ionescu nails a game-winning shot in her first game back with the Liberty since her season-ending ankle injury last year
WNBA

Ionescu Sinks Game-Winner on WNBA's Opening Night

Ionescu knocked down a deep 3-pointer with less than one second remaining to give the Liberty an opening night win over the Fever.