Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski tied Gerd Müller's single-season Bundesliga goalscoring record with his 40th league goal of the season against Freiburg on Saturday.

The Polish international equaled the record, set in the 1971–72 season, in the 26th minute at the Dreisamstadion with his goal from the penalty spot, sending Freiburg keeper Mark Flekken the wrong way for the opening goal.

Lewandowski celebrated by revealing an undershirt commemorating Müller's 49-year-old record, which Lewandowski reached in six fewer games.

The reigning Best FIFA Men's Player has failed to score in only three Bundesliga starts this season, but his pursuit of the record seemed to be in doubt when he sustained a knee injury while on international duty at the end of March, which saw him miss four league matches.

But Lewandowski scored against Mainz on April 24 in his return from the three-week layoff before recording his fourth hat trick of the season in a 6–0 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach last weekend.

On his own, Lewandowski has scored more than six Bundesliga teams as a whole this season. Bayern Munich clinched its ninth straight Bundesliga title last weekend following Borussia Dortmund's win over second-place RB Leipzig last week.

Lewandowski still has the remainder of the second half against Freiburg and the season finale against Augsburg next Saturday to break Müller's all-time record.

