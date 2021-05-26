LIVE: Man United Faces Villarreal in UEL Final

Manchester United is seeking its first trophy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while Villarreal is in search of its first major European trophy ever as the two sides meet in the UEFA Europa League final in Gdańsk, Poland.

After a series of semifinal failures in cup competition under Solskjaer, Man United arrived at Wednesday's final in sensational fashion by routing Roma 8–5 on aggregate in the previous round. Villarreal, coached by three-time Europa League-winning manager Unai Emery, held off Arsenal in a more finely poised semifinal, emerging as a 2–1 aggregate winner.

Man United is already qualified for next season's Champions League and doesn't need this title to punch its ticket, but the same cannot be said for Villarreal, which finished seventh in La Liga. A Manchester United win would be received well by Monaco, which stands to gain automatic entry into the Champions League group stage next season despite its third-place finish in Ligue 1. A Villarreal victory would send the Yellow Submarine to the group stage while keeping Monaco in the qualifying playoff round.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both clubs:

