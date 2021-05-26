Report: Zinedine Zidane Leaves Real Madrid Again

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Report: Zinedine Zidane Leaves Real Madrid For Second Time

Read Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly left the club, according to Sky Sport Italy's Fabrizio Romano. This was his second stint with the club. 

Zidane, who served as manager of Real Madrid from 2016 to 2018, left the club in 2018 but re-signed in 2019. He began his first stint with the team by becoming the first manager to win Champions League three times consecutively. He also won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup twice each.

Zidane was named the Best FIFA Men's Coach in 2017. When he returned to his post in 2018 he won the La Liga and Supercopa de España titles — both feats he accomplished in his first stint as well. 

Zidane, 48, played for Real Madrid from 2001 to '06 before retiring and making his transition to coaching. He is considered to be one of the best players of all time and was named FIFA World Player of the Year three times during his 17-year senior career.

