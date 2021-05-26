Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Antonio Conte Leaves Serie A Champion Inter Milan After Two Seasons

Less than a month after leading Inter Milan to its first Serie A title in 11 years, manager Antonio Conte will be leaving the club by mutual consent, the club announced

The former Chelsea manager arrived at Inter in the summer of 2019 and led the club to a second-place finish in his first season, just one point behind former club Juventus. Conte finished the job this season, leading Inter to its first Serie A title since 2010 with a 12-point gap over runner-up AC Milan. 

After reporting losses of more than 100 million euros ($122 million) last year, Inter agreed to a 75 million euros ($336 million) loan from US investment firm Oaktree Capital to shore up the club's finances situation, according to France 24

According to The Guardian, Conte's exit comes as the club's plan to shed more than 80 million euros ($97.6 million) despite the manager wanting to invest in new transfers this summer. 

Conte previously led Juventus to three Serie A titles and Chelsea to a Premier League title in 2016-17. 

Earlier on Wednesday, another title-winning coach in Europe announced his departure with Lille manager Christophe Galtier leaving the club just days after its Ligue 1 triumph

More Soccer Coverage: 

NFL

Senior Bowl, NFL to Hold Combine for Top HBCU Prospects

The inaugural HBCU combine will be held in January 2022 at the University of South Alabama.

NBA

Who Is the Best Knicks’ Villain of All Time?

Reggie Miller? Michael Jordan? James Dolan? The Crossover staff takes a look at the Knicks’ biggest villains.

Soccer

Inter Milan, Antonio Conte Part Ways After Serie A Title

Inter Milan announced that manager Antonio Conte will leave the club after two seasons with the Nerazzurri.

College Football

Ex-Penn State President to Serve Two-Month Jail Sentence

Graham Spanier will serve at least two months in jail for a single misdemeanor conviction of endangering the welfare of children.

Wrestling

The Miz: Bad Bunny’s ‘Brain and Work Ethic Are Next-Level’

“I was very, very impressed by him in the few months I got to know him.”

Soccer

Juventus Director Paratici Leaves Club After 11 Years

Juventus had its nine-year reign atop Serie A come to an end this season.

NFL

Trevor Lawrence: Tebow is 'a Guy You Want to Be Around'

Trevor Lawrence seems excited to have Tim Tebow as a teammate.

Edinson Cavani celebrating against Roma.
Soccer

How to Watch the Europa League Final

Villarreal and Manchester United meet in the Europa League final in Gdańsk on Wednesday, May 26.