LIVE: Man City, Chelsea Meet in Champions League Final

For the second time in the last three seasons, two English clubs meet in the Champions League final when Manchester City and Chelsea take the field in Porto.

It's the third-ever all-English final and the third straight year in which a finalist is appearing its first Champions League final with Manchester City following Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham.

Since Thomas Tuchel's arrival at Stamford Bridge in January, Chelsea has defeated Manchester City twice, including in the FA Cup semifinals to deny City a chance at a historic quadruple.

One thing is certain from Saturday night's end result: Either Man City keeper Zack Steffen or Chelsea's Christian Pulisic will become only the second American international, after Borussia Dortmund forward Jovan Kirovski in 1997, to lift the Champions League trophy.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola opted to embrace the Premier League winner's formidable attack with his starting lineup, dropping defensive midfielders Rodri and Fernandinho in favor of an all-out attack. Consistent with his tendency to tinker with his squads in big games, Guardiola chose Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and UCL semifinal hero Riyad Mahrez to lead the line with Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva in behind, with only İlkay Gündoğan in holding midfield.

Both Americans were named to the bench with Steffen backing up City keeper Ederson while Tuchel preferred Kai Havertz over Pulisic on the wing. Chelsea's N'Golo Kanté has overcome injury to start while goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has also been passed fit after limping off in the season-ending loss to Aston Villa.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

