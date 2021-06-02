Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
England's Alexander-Arnold Hurt in Euro 2020 Tune-Up Friendly

MIDDLESBROUGH, England (AP) — Trent Alexander-Arnold gave England an injury scare barely a week before the European Championship by hobbling off with a suspected left thigh injury in a warmup match on Wednesday.

The Liverpool right back sustained the injury just before full time of the 1-0 win over Austria while clearing the ball with his left foot near the touchline. No Austria player was near him.

Alexander-Arnold immediately signaled to come off, and ended up being helped around the perimeter of the field by a member of England’s medical staff at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough. Alexander-Arnold was seen shaking his head.

“It’s not good to see him come off the way he did,” England coach Gareth Southgate said.

When pressed on the extent of the injury, Southgate said: “We have to see. We’ll know more in the next 24-48 hours.”

Alexander-Arnold was one of four right backs selected by Southgate in the 26-man squad for Euro 2020, so the team does have plenty of cover if he is ruled out.

Bukayo Saka scored the winning goal for England, which has one more warmup left — against Romania on Sunday — before the tournament starts.

