How to Watch Argentina vs. Chile

After a long international layoff, neighboring nations Argentina and Chile will add another chapter to their rivalry when they meet in the fifth game of CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.

Unbeaten in its last 11 matches, Argentina has gotten off to a solid start in qualifying with three wins (Ecuador, Bolivia, Peru) and a draw (Paraguay) to put La Albiceleste into second place in the round-robin tournament. However, Argentina has yet to play the traditional South American powers with a visit from a sluggish Chilean side representing its first test.

Chile currently sits in sixth in the CONMEBOL table with only four points after losing to Uruguay and Venezuela. La Roja are likely to be without the joint-top scorer in qualifying, though, as Inter Milan's Arturo Vidal (four goals) recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Chile was one of the big names that missed out on the 2018 World Cup in Russia thanks in part to similar slow start to qualifying much like its current record: 1-1-2 in its first four games. A grueling 18-game qualifying schedule that will be compressed to make up for games lost during the pandemic will only add to the pressure.

Argentina last met Chile in a goalless friendly in 2019 just two months after defeating Chile 2-1 in the third-place match of the 2019 Copa América. Chile had beaten Argentina in the finals of the previous two Copa America tournaments. The two sides will also meet in their opening match of this summer's recently relocated Copa América on June 13 in Brazil.

