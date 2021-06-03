How to Watch Argentina vs. Chile

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Argentina vs. Chile Live Stream: Watch World Cup Qualifying Online, Time

Author:
Publish date:

After a long international layoff, neighboring nations Argentina and Chile will add another chapter to their rivalry when they meet in the fifth game of CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying. 

Unbeaten in its last 11 matches, Argentina has gotten off to a solid start in qualifying with three wins (Ecuador, Bolivia, Peru) and a draw (Paraguay) to put La Albiceleste into second place in the round-robin tournament. However, Argentina has yet to play the traditional South American powers with a visit from a sluggish Chilean side representing its first test.

Chile currently sits in sixth in the CONMEBOL table with only four points after losing to Uruguay and Venezuela. La Roja are likely to be without the joint-top scorer in qualifying, though, as Inter Milan's Arturo Vidal (four goals) recently tested positive for COVID-19. 

How to Watch:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Not available in the U.S.

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV.

Chile was one of the big names that missed out on the 2018 World Cup in Russia thanks in part to similar slow start to qualifying much like its current record: 1-1-2 in its first four games. A grueling 18-game qualifying schedule that will be compressed to make up for games lost during the pandemic will only add to the pressure. 

Argentina last met Chile in a goalless friendly in 2019 just two months after defeating Chile 2-1 in the third-place match of the 2019 Copa América. Chile had beaten Argentina in the finals of the previous two Copa America tournaments. The two sides will also meet in their opening match of this summer's recently relocated Copa América on June 13 in Brazil. 

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Soccer Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Lionel Messi against Chile.
Soccer

How to Watch Argentina vs. Chile

How to watch Argentina vs. Chile in World Cup qualifying on Thursday, June 3.

James Madison celebrates during an upset win over Oklahoma
College

James Madison Stuns No. 1 Seed Oklahoma in WCWS Opener

In James Madison’s first Women's College World Series game, the Dukes stunned top-seeded Oklahoma 4-3 in eight innings.

Sebastian Lletget scores for the USMNT.
Soccer

How to Watch USMNT vs. Honduras

How to watch the U.S. men's national team's Concacaf Nations League semifinal vs. Honduras on Thursday, June 3.

Coach K smiles during his retirement presser
Play
College Basketball

Coach K Takes Business-as-Usual Approach to Final Season

The Duke coach reflected on his career while gearing up for one more go-around in Durham.

Luka Dončić has taken his game to the next level during the 2021 NBA playoffs.
NBA

Luka Dončić Leads the Top Five NBA Playoff Breakouts

Dončić and Deandre Ayton are among the players who have stood out the most this postseason.

cleveland-progressive-field
MLB

Cleveland Narrowing List of Team Name Options

Spiders, Guardians and Avengers are among the most popular choices for Cleveland's new team name in 2022.

Luis Suarez leads Uruguay in World Cup qualifying
Soccer

How to Watch Uruguay vs. Paraguay

How to watch the 2022 World Cup qualifying match between Uruguay and Paraguay on Thursday, June 3.

Coach K and Roy Williams first bump
Play
College Basketball

Behind the Trend of Legends Leaving College Sports

As the NCAA landscape faces big changes, multiple longterm fixtures are hanging it up. Are the two connected?