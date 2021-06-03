How to Watch Mexico vs. Costa Rica

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Mexico vs. Costa Rica Live Stream: Watch Nations League Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

Mexico and Costa Rica will meet for the second time in as many months, but on Thursday, there's much more at stake in Thursday's Concacaf Nations League semifinal. 

The two sides last played a friendly in Austria at the end of March that ended 1-0 thanks to an 89th-minute Hirving Lozano winner for Mexico. The Napoli star has scored the last four goals for El Tri, including both goals in Mexico's 2-1 comeback win in a friendly against Iceland in Arlington, Texas, last Saturday.

El Tri entered 2021 on a 10-match unbeaten streak until a 1-0 loss to Wales back in March. Former Barcelona and Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino led Mexico through its Concacaf Nations League group stage with four wins in four games against Panama and Bermuda.

How to Watch:

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Univision, TUDN USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access).

Winless in its last eight, Costa Rica enters the semifinal in much worse shape, having won only once in its last 14 matches June 2019. The Ticos struggled in a relatively weak Concacaf Nations League group, winning once and drawing three games with Curaçao and Haiti. 

The winner of the semifinal will go on to meet the winner of Honduras vs. the United States on Sunday, while the losers will face each other in Sunday's third-place match. 

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Lionel Messi against Chile.
Soccer

How to Watch Argentina vs. Chile

How to watch Argentina vs. Chile in World Cup qualifying on Thursday, June 3.

Colombia faces Peru in World Cup qualifying
Soccer

How to Watch Peru vs. Colombia

How to watch Peru vs. Colombia in World Cup qualifying on Thursday, June 3.

Hirving Lozano against Costa Rica.
Soccer

How to Watch Mexico vs. Costa Rica

How to watch Mexico's Concacaf Nations League semifinal vs. Costa Rica on Thursday, June 3.

Bob Brenly waves to Diamondbacks fans
MLB

Ex-Cubs Star Says He Felt Discriminated Against by Brenly

Aramis Ramírez said he "never had a racial problem in the States" before feeling Bob Brenly's broadcasting remarks unfairly singled out Latino players.

Sebastian Lletget scores for the USMNT.
Soccer

How to Watch USMNT vs. Honduras

How to watch the U.S. men's national team's Concacaf Nations League semifinal vs. Honduras on Thursday, June 3.

Gio Reyna and the USA face Honduras
Soccer

LIVE: USMNT Faces Honduras in Nations League Semifinal

Follow along, as the two sides play for a place against either Mexico or Costa Rica in Sunday's final in Denver.

Luis Suarez leads Uruguay in World Cup qualifying
Soccer

How to Watch Uruguay vs. Paraguay

How to watch the 2022 World Cup qualifying match between Uruguay and Paraguay on Thursday, June 3.

nfl-training-camp-offseason-program-jamie-collins
Play
NFL

GamePlan: Training Camp Is Next Fight on the Offseason Program

As the NFL and NFLPA go back and forth on how the calendar is structured, we're arriving at another milestone.