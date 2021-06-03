How to Watch Mexico vs. Costa Rica

Mexico and Costa Rica will meet for the second time in as many months, but on Thursday, there's much more at stake in Thursday's Concacaf Nations League semifinal.

The two sides last played a friendly in Austria at the end of March that ended 1-0 thanks to an 89th-minute Hirving Lozano winner for Mexico. The Napoli star has scored the last four goals for El Tri, including both goals in Mexico's 2-1 comeback win in a friendly against Iceland in Arlington, Texas, last Saturday.

El Tri entered 2021 on a 10-match unbeaten streak until a 1-0 loss to Wales back in March. Former Barcelona and Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino led Mexico through its Concacaf Nations League group stage with four wins in four games against Panama and Bermuda.

How to Watch:

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Univision, TUDN USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access).

Winless in its last eight, Costa Rica enters the semifinal in much worse shape, having won only once in its last 14 matches June 2019. The Ticos struggled in a relatively weak Concacaf Nations League group, winning once and drawing three games with Curaçao and Haiti.

The winner of the semifinal will go on to meet the winner of Honduras vs. the United States on Sunday, while the losers will face each other in Sunday's third-place match.

