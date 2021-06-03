How to Watch Uruguay vs. Paraguay

Longtime South American foes Uruguay and Paraguay meet again Thursday night as CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying for the 2022 competition in Qatar continues.

The two nations both have six points through the opening four qualifiers in what is an 18-match gauntlet, with Paraguay having the slight edge for fourth place on goal differential and Uruguay sitting in fifth—which is the spot that heads to an intercontinental playoff for a final berth at the World Cup.

Uruguay leads the all-time series between the two sides, with a record of 32-25-17, and hasn't lost to Paraguay since a World Cup qualifier in 2007—a span of seven matches. Uruguay won their last meeting in a World Cup qualifier in 2017.

Uruguay has been inconsistent in qualifying thus far, enjoying the highs of wins over Chile and Colombia while enduring the lows of defeats to Ecuador and Brazil. Paraguay, meanwhile, has yet to lose, beating Venezuela and tying Peru, Argentina and Bolivia. The match pits two of the top scorers in World Cup qualifying against one another, with Paraguay's Ángel Romero and Uruguay's Luis Suárez both netting four goals in the opening four games.

The two sides will meet again in late June to close group play at Copa América, which has been moved to Brazil after the initial plans for it to be staged across Argentina and Colombia.

