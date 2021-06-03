How to Watch USMNT vs. Honduras

Coming off a 2-1 friendly loss to Switzerland, the U.S. men's national team will face Honduras on Thursday in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals with a spot in Sunday's inaugural final on the line.

Over the weekend in St. Gallen, Switzerland, the USMNT took an early lead thanks to a fifth-minute goal from Sebastian Lletget, his third goal in the last three games for the U.S. But that was all that Gregg Berhalter's side could muster against the Swiss, who fought back to snap the USMNT's nine-match unbeaten streak that dated back to 2019.

But unlike last Sunday, Chelsea star Christian Pulisic and Manchester City's Zack Steffen are expected to feature on Thursday at Denver's Empower Field at Mile High after joining the squad following the UEFA Champions League final.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, Univision, TUDN

Live Stream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access).

After going undefeated in its four Concacaf Nations League group games in 2019, Honduras has not won in its last four games. Los Catrachos most recently faced Greece in a friendly in March, following up a 1-1 draw against Belarus with a 2-1 loss in Thessaloniki.

Honduras last met the USMNT on American soil in 2017 World Cup qualifying. Clint Dempsey recorded a hat trick in a 6-0 U.S. win that also featured goals from Lletget and Pulisic.

The winner of the semifinal will go on to meet the winner of Mexico-Costa Rica on Sunday, while the losers will face each other in Sunday's third-place match.

