Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Brazil vs. Ecuador Live Stream: Watch World Cup Qualifying Online, Time

Author:
Publish date:

Reigning South American champion Brazil will have a busy World Cup qualifying slate ahead of its Copa América title defense, starting with qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay. 

The Seleção have gotten off to a perfect start in World Cup qualifying with four wins in four qualifiers, outscoring opponents Bolivia, Peru, Venezuela and Uruguay by a 12-2 margin. Even more impressive is the fact that Brazil has distributed its goals across six scorers, led by three goals apiece by Roberto Firmino and Neymar. 

Ecuador, which sits third in the CONMEBOL table, also has a goalscorer with three goals from four qualifying matches in Toluca forward Michael Estrada. After losing 1-0 to Argentina in its first qualifier in October, Ecuador has won its last three matches with 13 combined goals, including a stunning 6-1 victory over Colombia in its last game. 

How to Watch:

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None in the U.S.

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV.

Ecuador's trip to Porto Alegre will represent the first in at least six games for the sides in June alone, with the Copa América knockouts potentially adding more to the slate. Brazil won't have to travel far after the 2021 Copa América was moved from Colombia and Argentina to Brazil this week. 

The two sides have not met since the 2018 World Cup qualifying, with Brazil coming away with a 2-0 victory back in June 2017. 

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Neymar scores against Peru.
Soccer

How to Watch Brazil vs. Ecuador

How to watch Brazil vs. Ecuador in World Cup qualifying on Friday, June 4.

adam coon
NFL

Titans Agree to Terms With Decorated Wrestler Adam Coon

After failing to qualify for the 2021 Olympic Games through the World Olympic Qualifier last month, the wrestler will join Tennessee on the offensive line.

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather stand toe-to-toe before their fight in Miami
Play
Boxing

Don’t Try to Tell Logan Paul He Can’t Beat Floyd Mayweather

“Mayweather’s going to realize very quickly he’s over his head.”

Manchester United owners Joel and Avram Glazer
Play
Soccer

Glazers to Offer Shares, Voting Rights to Man United Fans

Super League backlash has resulted in a potential positive step forward in the relationship between Man United owners and supporters.

130121125229-gary-payton-sonics-seattle-kings-single-image-cut.jpg
NBA

Gary Payton Named Basketball Coach of Lincoln University

Payton signed a multiyear deal to coach at the private independent school in his hometown of Oakland, California.

A generic view of a football before an NCAA game
High School

Ohio HS Coach Dismissed After Forcing Player to Eat Pork

The head football coach at an Ohio high school and six other coaches have been fired after violating a player's religious beliefs.

dino-gaudio-louisville
College Basketball

Ex-Louisville Assistant Pleads Guilty on Extortion Charge

Former Louisville assistant Dino Gaudio will avoid prison time after pleading guilty to a federal charge of attempted extortion.

nfl-roger-goodell-commissioner-legacy
Play
NFL

Goodell Could Shape Legacy by Reckoning with NFL’s Dark Past

The NFL commissioner may be thinking about how his tenure winds down. Being a leader on social issues and righting many of the league’s past wrongs would be a great place to start.