How to Watch Brazil vs. Ecuador

Reigning South American champion Brazil will have a busy World Cup qualifying slate ahead of its Copa América title defense, starting with qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay.

The Seleção have gotten off to a perfect start in World Cup qualifying with four wins in four qualifiers, outscoring opponents Bolivia, Peru, Venezuela and Uruguay by a 12-2 margin. Even more impressive is the fact that Brazil has distributed its goals across six scorers, led by three goals apiece by Roberto Firmino and Neymar.

Ecuador, which sits third in the CONMEBOL table, also has a goalscorer with three goals from four qualifying matches in Toluca forward Michael Estrada. After losing 1-0 to Argentina in its first qualifier in October, Ecuador has won its last three matches with 13 combined goals, including a stunning 6-1 victory over Colombia in its last game.

How to Watch:

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None in the U.S.

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV.

Ecuador's trip to Porto Alegre will represent the first in at least six games for the sides in June alone, with the Copa América knockouts potentially adding more to the slate. Brazil won't have to travel far after the 2021 Copa América was moved from Colombia and Argentina to Brazil this week.

The two sides have not met since the 2018 World Cup qualifying, with Brazil coming away with a 2-0 victory back in June 2017.

