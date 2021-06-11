Turkey's Own Goal Opens Euro 2020 Scoring

The first goal of the European Championship was historic—though not in a particularly good way.

In the 53rd minute of Friday's group stage match, Italy forward Domenico Berardi fielded a pass from his teammate and attempted a cross near the goal.

Turkey's Merih Demiral, attempting to knock the ball out of play, accidentally deflected the ball off his side into his own net, giving Italy a 1–0 lead. According to ESPN's broadcast, it was the first time in European Championship history that the first goal of the tournament was an own goal.

Italy defeated Turkey 3-0 in the opening match of the tournament.

More Soccer Coverage:

• The Acclaim and Blame That Come With Robert Lewandowski's Name

• Kimmich Is Germany, Bayern's Combination of Will and Talent

• France Great Thuram Sees MLS's Black Players for Change as a Template

• USMNT Comes of Age in Epic Nations League FinalRead more of SI's Daily Cover stories here