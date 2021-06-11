Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Turkey's Own Goal Opens Euro 2020 Scoring, Helping Italy to Comfortable Win

The first goal of the European Championship was historic—though not in a particularly good way. 

In the 53rd minute of Friday's group stage match, Italy forward Domenico Berardi fielded a pass from his teammate and attempted a cross near the goal. 

Turkey's Merih Demiral, attempting to knock the ball out of play, accidentally deflected the ball off his side into his own net, giving Italy a 1–0 lead. According to ESPN's broadcast, it was the first time in European Championship history that the first goal of the tournament was an own goal. 

Italy defeated Turkey 3-0 in the opening match of the tournament.

