Turkey's Own Goal Opens Euro 2020 Scoring, Helping Italy to Comfortable Win
The first goal of the European Championship was historic—though not in a particularly good way.
In the 53rd minute of Friday's group stage match, Italy forward Domenico Berardi fielded a pass from his teammate and attempted a cross near the goal.
Turkey's Merih Demiral, attempting to knock the ball out of play, accidentally deflected the ball off his side into his own net, giving Italy a 1–0 lead. According to ESPN's broadcast, it was the first time in European Championship history that the first goal of the tournament was an own goal.
Italy defeated Turkey 3-0 in the opening match of the tournament.
