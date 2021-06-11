How to Watch Italy vs. Turkey

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Italy vs. Turkey Live Stream: Watch Euro 2020 Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

After a year-long delay, the Euros kick off Friday at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome with Group A favorite Italy hosting an upstart Turkey side that many pundits consider to be a dark horse this summer. 

Italy enters the Euros on a 27-match unbeaten streak that dates all the way back a Nations League loss to reigning Euro champion Portugal in September 2018. However impressive, the Azzurri haven't faced any side that shares a premier international standing other than the Netherlands and will be coming into the Euros with plenty of pressure to avenge the national embarrassment of missing the 2018 World Cup. 

Led by former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini, Italy will be sweating on the fitness of PSG teammates Alessandro Florenzi and Marco Verratti, with Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi already ruled out of the tournament due to injury. 

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN, Univision, TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Turkey has also gone unbeaten in six matches in 2021, including a massive win over the Netherlands to open World Cup qualifying. The Turkish team is led by forward Burak Yılmaz, who is fresh off helping Lille to a shock Ligue 1 title with 16 goals. 

After the opener in Rome, Turkey will turn Baku, Azerbaijan, into a home base with big games against Wales and Switzerland to round out the group stage. Meanwhile, Italy will remain in Rome for the remainder of the group stage.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Euro 2020 Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

May 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates with catcher Yermin Mercedes (73) after scoring against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of the first game of a doubleheader at Guaranteed Rate Field.
MLB

Inside White Sox Resurgence After Decade of Dysfunction

After missing the playoffs from 2009 through 2019, the White Sox have emerged as the favorite to win the AL pennant.

Italy celebrates during a friendly against the Czech Republic.
Soccer

How to Watch Italy vs. Turkey

How to watch the Euro 2020 group stage match between Italy and Turkey on Friday, June 11.

DALLAS VOWBOYS DAK PRESCOTT
Play
Fantasy

2021 Dallas Cowboys Fantasy Team Outlook

A fantasy football breakdown of the Dallas Cowboys by high-stakes legend Shawn Childs

kevin-durant-giannis-antetokounmpo
NBA

The Bucks Can’t Keep Playing With Fire

Despite pulling out a Game 3 victory against the Nets, Milwaukee made some baffling decisions in Thursday’s pivotal game.

muhammed-ali-wheaties
Boxing

Wheaties Launches Muhammed Ali Commemorative Box

Arguably the greatest athlete in American history will be featured on the latest box of Wheaties.

jacob degrom
Play
Gambling

MLB Betting Plays for Friday, June 11 - Follow the Sharp Action on These Four Matchups

Frankie Taddeo breaks down the latest sharp information from Vegas for Friday's MLB slate.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer
Play
College Basketball

Scheyer: There’s an Urgency to Send Coach K Off With Title

Krzyzewski's successor talks about the transition of replacing a legend, the upcoming 2021–22 season and more.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Play
Gambling

2021 NFC West Team Futures - Division Winner and Win Totals Outlook

Check out the latest division odds and win total projections for the NFC West.