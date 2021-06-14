How to Watch Argentina vs. Chile

After meeting in World Cup qualifying just over a week ago, Argentina and Chile will run it back to open their respective Copa América campaigns on Monday in Rio de Janeiro..

In their June 4 meeting, Lionel Messi's goal from the spot was canceled out by Alexis Sanchez in the first half as the two sides fought to a 1-1 draw. Argentina will come into Monday's tournament opener having blown two straight leads in World Cup qualifying; La Albiceleste took a 2-0 lead in the eighth minute against Colombia on Wednesday before the hosts stormed back for a 2-2 draw.

At 33 years old, Messi's chances at a major tournament win are winding down as the memories of Argentina's 2015 Copa América final loss to Chile—just one year after the World Cup final loss to Germany—will be at the forefront of Monday's match.

How to Watch:

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Univision, TUDN,

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Chile will be concerned about its star in Arturo Vidal after the Inter Milan midfielder spent time in the hospital two weeks ago after contracting COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Chilean side will also be without Alexis Sanchez as the former Arsenal star is expected to miss the group stage after sustaining an injury in training.

Chile has only won two of its last seven matches coming into the Copa América after drawing its two World Cup qualifiers last week against Argentina and Bolivia.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Copa América Coverage: