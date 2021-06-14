How to Watch Argentina vs. Chile

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Argentina vs. Chile Live Stream: Watch Copa América Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

After meeting in World Cup qualifying just over a week ago, Argentina and Chile will run it back to open their respective Copa América campaigns on Monday in Rio de Janeiro..

In their June 4 meeting, Lionel Messi's goal from the spot was canceled out by Alexis Sanchez in the first half as the two sides fought to a 1-1 draw. Argentina will come into Monday's tournament opener having blown two straight leads in World Cup qualifying; La Albiceleste took a 2-0 lead in the eighth minute against Colombia on Wednesday before the hosts stormed back for a 2-2 draw. 

At 33 years old, Messi's chances at a major tournament win are winding down as the memories of Argentina's 2015 Copa América final loss to Chile—just one year after the World Cup final loss to Germany—will be at the forefront of Monday's match. 

How to Watch:

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Univision, TUDN,

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Chile will be concerned about its star in Arturo Vidal after the Inter Milan midfielder spent time in the hospital two weeks ago after contracting COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Chilean side will also be without Alexis Sanchez as the former Arsenal star is expected to miss the group stage after sustaining an injury in training.

Chile has only won two of its last seven matches coming into the Copa América after drawing its two World Cup qualifiers last week against Argentina and Bolivia.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. 

More Copa América Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Karrion Kross performs a German suplex on Pete Dunne
Play
Wrestling

Behind the Scenes of ‘NXT TakeOver: In Your House’

Here’s what you didn’t see on TV during WWE’s latest pay-per-view.

Argentina playing vs. Chile.
Soccer

How to Watch Argentina vs. Chile

How to watch Argentina vs. Chile in the Copa América on Monday, June 14.

Mike McCarthy
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Coach & Coordinator Breakdowns: NFC East

Senior analyst Michael Fabiano breaks down the fantasy history & potential of the NFC East's coaches & offensive coordinators.

Spain celebrates a goal against Lithuania.
Soccer

How to Watch Spain vs. Sweden

How to watch the Euros group stage match between Spain and Sweden on Monday, June 14.

USATSI_16201985
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Rankings & Projections - Week of June 14

A cheatsheet with weekly ranked projections for every hitter & pitcher across Major League Baseball

Colts Jonathan Taylor
Play
Fantasy

SI Fantasy Team Outlooks Hub: Get to Know Every Player & Every Detail

SI Fantasy provides in-depth team breakdowns profiling every player & every detail

Rays continue to lead Sports Illustrated's power rankings in mid-June.
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: Taking Stock as Teams Clear the 60-Game Mark

Nearly every team has surpassed the 60 games that were played in 2020. The contenders (and pretenders) are starting to reveal themselves.

nfl-daniel-jones-giants-ceiling
Play
Fantasy

2021 New York Giants Fantasy Team Outlook: Can Daniel Jones Finally Take the Leap?

A fantasy football breakdown of the New York Giants by high-stakes legend Shawn Childs