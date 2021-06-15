Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Hungary vs. Portugal Live Stream: Watch Euro 2020 Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

Portugal will kick off its European title defense with a match against massive underdog Hungary, in what can only be described as the calm before the storm in the group of death. 

The Euro 2016 champions were drawn into the same group as the last two World Cup winners in Germany and France, the latter of which Portugal defeated in the last Euro final in Paris five years ago. But Hungary will not be one to overlook despite the looming threats of the European giants. 

Hungary surprisingly topped its group at the last Euros, a group that featured Portugal as the eventual champion finished third. Hungary comes into this summer's tournament having gone unbeaten in its last 11 matches, including a draw with Poland and wins over Andorra and San Marino in World Cup qualifying. 

How to Watch:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Hungary qualified for the Euros by way of the Nations League playoffs thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Dominik Szoboszlai to beat Iceland. However, the RB Leipzig midfielder won't be available for the tournament due to injury. 

Portugal won't have João Cancelo available for the tournament after the Manchester City fullback tested positive for COVID-19. However, on paper, the side is even more talented than its winning side from 2016 with FWA Player of the Year and Man City standout center back Rúben Dias and Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes lining up behind Cristiano Ronaldo. 

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Euro 2020 Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Hungary in Euro 2016.
Soccer

How to Watch Hungary vs. Portugal

How to watch the Euros group stage match between Hungary and Portugal on Tuesday, June 15.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal are European champions
Play
Soccer

Portugal Is Prepared for Its Post-Ronaldo Period

Portugal is the defending European champion and remains centered on Cristiano Ronaldo, but a time will come soon when he's not the focus—and it'll be just fine.

Shelby Houlihan after her win in the women's 3,000m at the 2020 U.S. Indoor Track and Field Championships.
Play
Olympics

Shelby Houlihan Handed Four-Year Ban for Positive Test, Claims Innocence

Shelby Houlihan tested positive for nandrolone in an out-of-competition urine test in December.

Kevin Durant drives to the hoop against Khris Middleton
NBA

Is This the End For the Nets?

The loss of Kyrie Irving and James Harden might be too impossible to overcome for Kevin Durant and Brooklyn.

nfl-business-of-football-mailbag-rodgers-julio-darnold
Play
NFL

Business of Football Mailbag: Aaron Rodgers, Julio Jones and More

We are approaching the quietest time on the NFL calendar, but superstars make headlines all year round.

New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts after defeating the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field.
MLB

Mets Finding Ways to Win Amid the Chaos

The Mets have always been seen as an inept, failing franchise, and they are, but somehow they win sometimes anyway.

USATSI_16247996
NBA

The Clippers Are Finally Showing Just How Deep They Are

While Los Angeles has its share of inconsistencies on the court, it's proving its worth as a title contender.

mlb baseball rawlings
MLB

Report: MLB to Suspend Players 10 Days for Substance Use

MLB is expected to distribute a memo to teams detailing its new foreign-substance policy on Tuesday.