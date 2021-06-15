How to Watch Hungary vs. Portugal

Portugal will kick off its European title defense with a match against massive underdog Hungary, in what can only be described as the calm before the storm in the group of death.

The Euro 2016 champions were drawn into the same group as the last two World Cup winners in Germany and France, the latter of which Portugal defeated in the last Euro final in Paris five years ago. But Hungary will not be one to overlook despite the looming threats of the European giants.

Hungary surprisingly topped its group at the last Euros, a group that featured Portugal as the eventual champion finished third. Hungary comes into this summer's tournament having gone unbeaten in its last 11 matches, including a draw with Poland and wins over Andorra and San Marino in World Cup qualifying.

How to Watch:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Hungary qualified for the Euros by way of the Nations League playoffs thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Dominik Szoboszlai to beat Iceland. However, the RB Leipzig midfielder won't be available for the tournament due to injury.

Portugal won't have João Cancelo available for the tournament after the Manchester City fullback tested positive for COVID-19. However, on paper, the side is even more talented than its winning side from 2016 with FWA Player of the Year and Man City standout center back Rúben Dias and Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes lining up behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Euro 2020 Coverage: